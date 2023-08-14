The Maxtang NX-N100 is a small fanless PC with support for up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, up to three displays, and two 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports. It’s powered by a 6-watt, quad-core Intel Processor N100 Alder Lake-N processor.

The little computer went on sale in Japan recently for about $330. It’s unclear if or when you’ll be able to buy one in other markets.

Designed for silent operation, the computer is passively cooled and has no moving parts. Under the hood there’s a single SODIMM slot for memory and an M.2 2280 connector for solid state storage (or a 4G LTE module), plus a second M.2 slot for an optional wireless card.

The system measures 127 x 127 x 46mm (5″ x 5″ x 1.8″) and features a set of ports that includes:

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)

3 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet (RTL8125)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SIM card slot

There’s also optional support for an RS232 COM port, an FPC SATA connector that can be used for additional storage, three antenna connectors, and a 12V DC power input.

via FanlessTech, @OLIOSPEC, and MiniMachines

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.