Posted inNews

Maxtang ALN-10 motherboard will let you build your own Alder Lake-N mini PC

by Brad Linder
1 Comment on Maxtang ALN-10 motherboard will let you build your own Alder Lake-N mini PC

Intel’s Alder Lake-N chips are inexpensive, low-power processors that expand the 12th-gen Intel processor lineup into the territory previously occupied by Atom-based Celeron and Pentium chips.

A number of PC makers have launched laptops, tablets, and mini PCs with Alder Lake-N chips since Intel launched the processor family earlier this year. Now Maxtang has introduced the first Alder Lake-N motherboards for folks that want to build their own PCs around the chips.

The Maxtang ALN-10 is a mini ITX board that measures 170 x 170mm (6.7″ x 6.7″) and features support for up to 32GB of single-channel DDR4 memory (there’s only one SODIMM slot), M.2 connectors that can be used for SATA storage and/or wireless cards, a PCIe 4X connector, support for a SATA hard drive or SSD, and plenty of ports including:

  • 2 x 2.5 Gbe Ethernet
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0
  • 1 x DisplayPort
  • 1 x LVDS/eDP
  • 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A
  • 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio out
  • 1 x 3.5mm mic input

There’s also a USB 2.0 port positioned to allow you to add a dongle inside a computer case and internal COM ports and GPIO headers.

Maxtang says the board will support most Alder Lake-N chips, although the company notes that if you want a passively cooled computer you may want to opt for a 7-watt or cooler chip, as a fan is recommended for models with 12W or 15W processors.

Here’s the compete line of chips that Maxtang says the ALN-10 supports:

ChipCoresThreadsBase / Boost freqL3 CacheGPUPower
Core i3-N30588Up to 3.8 GHz6MBIntel UHD (32EU / up to 1.25 GHz)15W
Intel Processor N9744Up to 3.6 GHz6MBIntel UHD (24EU / up to 1.2 GHz12W
Core i3-N30088Up to 3.8 GHz6MBIntel UHD (32EU / up to 1.25 GHz)7W
Intel Processor N20044Up to 3.7 GHz6MBIntel UHD (32EU / up to 750 MHz)6W
Intel Processor N10044Up to 3.4 GHz6MBIntel UHD (24EU / up to 750 MHz)6W
Intel Processor N5022Up to 3.4 GHz6MBIntel UHD (16EU / up to 750 MHz)6W
The only mainstream Alder Lake-N chip that’s not in that list is the 15-watt, 4-core Intel Processor N95.
Keep in mind that these chips were made for laptops and mini PCs, so they aren’t socketed. That means that the chips are soldered to the motherboard and aren’t designed to be removed or replaced.
There’s no word on when the Maxtang ALN-10 boards will be available for purchase or how much they’ll cost.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Now this is something interesting! If only there was a hint about availability or an indication about prices…

    Reply