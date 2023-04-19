Maxtang ALN-10 motherboard will let you build your own Alder Lake-N mini PC

Intel’s Alder Lake-N chips are inexpensive, low-power processors that expand the 12th-gen Intel processor lineup into the territory previously occupied by Atom-based Celeron and Pentium chips.

A number of PC makers have launched laptops, tablets, and mini PCs with Alder Lake-N chips since Intel launched the processor family earlier this year. Now Maxtang has introduced the first Alder Lake-N motherboards for folks that want to build their own PCs around the chips.

The Maxtang ALN-10 is a mini ITX board that measures 170 x 170mm (6.7″ x 6.7″) and features support for up to 32GB of single-channel DDR4 memory (there’s only one SODIMM slot), M.2 connectors that can be used for SATA storage and/or wireless cards, a PCIe 4X connector, support for a SATA hard drive or SSD, and plenty of ports including:

2 x 2.5 Gbe Ethernet

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort

1 x LVDS/eDP

2 x USB 3.2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio out

1 x 3.5mm mic input

There’s also a USB 2.0 port positioned to allow you to add a dongle inside a computer case and internal COM ports and GPIO headers.

Maxtang says the board will support most Alder Lake-N chips, although the company notes that if you want a passively cooled computer you may want to opt for a 7-watt or cooler chip, as a fan is recommended for models with 12W or 15W processors.

Here’s the compete line of chips that Maxtang says the ALN-10 supports:

Chip Cores Threads Base / Boost freq L3 Cache GPU Power Core i3-N305 8 8 Up to 3.8 GHz 6MB Intel UHD (32EU / up to 1.25 GHz) 15W Intel Processor N97 4 4 Up to 3.6 GHz 6MB Intel UHD (24EU / up to 1.2 GHz 12W Core i3-N300 8 8 Up to 3.8 GHz 6MB Intel UHD (32EU / up to 1.25 GHz) 7W Intel Processor N200 4 4 Up to 3.7 GHz 6MB Intel UHD (32EU / up to 750 MHz) 6W Intel Processor N100 4 4 Up to 3.4 GHz 6MB Intel UHD (24EU / up to 750 MHz) 6W Intel Processor N50 2 2 Up to 3.4 GHz 6MB Intel UHD (16EU / up to 750 MHz) 6W The only mainstream Alder Lake-N chip that’s not in that list is the 15-watt, 4-core Intel Processor N95 Keep in mind that these chips were made for laptops and mini PCs, so they aren’t socketed. That means that the chips are soldered to the motherboard and aren’t designed to be removed or replaced. There’s no word on when the Maxtang ALN-10 boards will be available for purchase or how much they’ll cost.