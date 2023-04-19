Maxtang ALN-10 motherboard will let you build your own Alder Lake-N mini PC

Intel’s Alder Lake-N chips are inexpensive, low-power processors that expand the 12th-gen Intel processor lineup into the territory previously occupied by Atom-based Celeron and Pentium chips.
A number of PC makers have launched laptops, tablets, and mini PCs with Alder Lake-N chips since Intel launched the processor family earlier this year. Now Maxtang has introduced the first Alder Lake-N motherboards for folks that want to build their own PCs around the chips.
The Maxtang ALN-10 is a mini ITX board that measures 170 x 170mm (6.7″ x 6.7″) and features support for up to 32GB of single-channel DDR4 memory (there’s only one SODIMM slot), M.2 connectors that can be used for SATA storage and/or wireless cards, a PCIe 4X connector, support for a SATA hard drive or SSD, and plenty of ports including:
- 2 x 2.5 Gbe Ethernet
- 1 x HDMI 2.0
- 1 x DisplayPort
- 1 x LVDS/eDP
- 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A
- 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
- 1 x 3.5mm audio out
- 1 x 3.5mm mic input
There’s also a USB 2.0 port positioned to allow you to add a dongle inside a computer case and internal COM ports and GPIO headers.
Maxtang says the board will support most Alder Lake-N chips, although the company notes that if you want a passively cooled computer you may want to opt for a 7-watt or cooler chip, as a fan is recommended for models with 12W or 15W processors.
Here’s the compete line of chips that Maxtang says the ALN-10 supports:
|Chip
|Cores
|Threads
|Base / Boost freq
|L3 Cache
|GPU
|Power
|Core i3-N305
|8
|8
|Up to 3.8 GHz
|6MB
|Intel UHD (32EU / up to 1.25 GHz)
|15W
|Intel Processor N97
|4
|4
|Up to 3.6 GHz
|6MB
|Intel UHD (24EU / up to 1.2 GHz
|12W
|Core i3-N300
|8
|8
|Up to 3.8 GHz
|6MB
|Intel UHD (32EU / up to 1.25 GHz)
|7W
|Intel Processor N200
|4
|4
|Up to 3.7 GHz
|6MB
|Intel UHD (32EU / up to 750 MHz)
|6W
|Intel Processor N100
|4
|4
|Up to 3.4 GHz
|6MB
|Intel UHD (24EU / up to 750 MHz)
|6W
|Intel Processor N50
|2
|2
|Up to 3.4 GHz
|6MB
|Intel UHD (16EU / up to 750 MHz)
|6W