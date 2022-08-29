MangoPi’s latest single-board computer is a Raspberry Pi Zero clone called the MangoPi MQ Quad. It features a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, 1GB of RAM, a microSD card reader, USB Type-C and mini HDMI ports, and support for WiFi 4 and Bluetooth.

The MangoPi Quad is available from AliExpress with prices starting at $27 for the board alone or $30 for a model that comes with an aluminum heat sink.

At the heart of the tiny computer is an Allwinner H616 processor, which is a chip the company has used before, for an SD-card computer-on-a-module.

This time MangoPi is offering a more versatile solution that not only has a set of ports for connecting power, display, and peripherals, but also a 40-pin, Raspberry Pi-compatible GPIO header.

Measuring 65 x 30mm (2.6″ x 1.2″), the little board is also roughly the same size as a Raspberry Pi Zero, which could make it something close to a drop-in solution for projects designed for that hard-to-get-your-hands-on board.

While the MangoPi Quad isn’t quite as unique as the company’s other Raspberry Pi Zero clone (the MQ Pro, which has an Allwinner D1 RISC-V processor), it should have better out-of-the-box software support due to its ARM-based processor.

The board should be able to support Ubuntu, Armbian, and other GNU/Linux-based operating systems that support the Allwinner H616 processor, as well as the Tina Linux embedded software designed for devices with Allwinner chips. Android images will also most likely be released.

