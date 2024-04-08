Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Maiyunda M1 is a small, cheap, low-power computer that looks like it’s designed for home networking and storage applications.

Available in China with prices starting at 1,380 CNY (about $190) for barebones models, the little computer has an Intel Alder Lake-N processor and support for up to 32GB of RAM, the little computer has a few unusual features including four 2.5 GbE LAN ports on the back and support for up to five PCIe NVMe SSDs for storage.

The little computer has an aluminum alloy body that measures 165 x 148 x 59mm (6.5″ x 5.8″ x 2.3″) and an unusual design that allows you to easily add or remove storage thanks to quick-release slots for four of the SSDs on the front of the system, although you can also cover them with a removable panel when you don’t need easy access.

I should note that the spec sheet seems to suggest that these quick release slots may only be available on “M1 Pro” models, and not on the “M1 Plus,” so not every version of the computer has this feature.

Another interesting feature is that whether you have the Pro or the Plus version, four of the computer’s five M.2 slots support M.2 2280 or longer M.2 22110 cards, while the fifth slot is M.2 2280 only.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that the four Intel i226 2.5 GbE LAN controllers eat up a lot of the computer’s PCIe lanes, so the SSDs only get one lane each. And there’s only a single SODIMM slot for single-channel DDR5-4800 memory.

All of the Ethernet ports are on the back of the computer, where you’ll also find DispliayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 ports, a 12V DC power input, and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports.

On the front there’s a single USB 3.2 Type-A port and two more USB 2.0 ports plus an SD card reader and a power button.

While it’d be nice to have a few more high-speed USB ports, I’m not sure Intel’s Alder Lake-N processors would actually support that in a system that’s already allocating so many of its I/O resources for storage and networking.

Entry-level versions of the Maiyunda M1 are powered by an Intel Processor N100 quad-core chip, but the company also offers models with up to an Intel Core i3-N305 octa-core processor.

Maiyunda actually first announced the M1 Mini in October, but it’s now available in China, and a number of video reviews have started popping up on YouTube over the past few days.

There’s no word on if or when this little computer/server/storage device will be available outside of China, but I’m kind of hoping it (or a similar system) shows up at AliExpress at some point.

