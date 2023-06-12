Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Morefine M600 is a mini PC that debuted late last year with support for up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and 64GB of RAM. But now Morefine has released an updated model sporting AMD Ryzen 7040HS processor options, which should bring significant improvements in CPU and graphics performance.

The M600 is now available now AliExpress, where you can configure the system with a range of different Ryzen 6000H/HX and Ryzen 7040HS processor options. You can also buy an identical device sold as the Topton M600 for about the same price.

At time of publication, starting prices for barebones models range from $359 for a M600 mini PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor to $602 for a model with a Ryzen 9 7940HS chip. There are also Ryzen 9 6900HX and Ryzen 7 7840HS models that fall in the middle.

All versions can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory and up to 4TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state storage. Or you can bring your own memory, storage, and operating system.

The computer measures 149 x 145 x 40mm (5.9″ x 5.7″ x 1.6″) and has a metal case with a fan inside for active cooling.

There are two SODIMM slots for memory, two M.2 2280 slots for solid state storage, and a 2.5 inch bay for a hard drive or SSD up to 9mm in height. The system comes with a wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Ports include:

1 x USB4 (40 Gbps)

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

3 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input (19V/4.74 – 9.47A power supply)

According to the product description, the M600 can be used with external graphics docks thanks to the USB4 port with support for Thunderbolt 3 technology.

One thing to keep in mind is that the M600 appears to be an OEM device sold under several different brand names, which is why you can find Morefine M600 and Topton M600 listings on AliExpress that seem to be the exact same device. I wouldn’t be surprised to see it show up under more brand names in the future.

