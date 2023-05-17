Logitech has announced it’s partnering with internet repair shop iFixit to make it easier for people to repair products even after the warranty period has expired.

The program will kick off this summer… but only two products will be covered at launch though: the Logitech MX Master and MX Anywhere wireless mice.

You can already visit the iFixit Logitech Repair Hub to find repair guides for many Logitech products, including a whole bunch of mice, keyboards, webcams, speakers, headphones and game controllers that won’t be part of the official partnership at launch.

But those are unofficial repair guides written by iFixit staff and community members.

What’s changing this summer is that iFixit will offer “genuine” Logitech replacement parts including batteries, wheels, feet, screws, and other parts. Customers will be able to purchase “Fix Kits” that include spare parts and all the tools you’ll need to perform a repair. Or folks that don’t need the whole kit will be able to buy standalone replacement parts.

There’s no word on if or when Logitech will expand its partnership with iFixit to cover products other than the MX Master and MX Anywhere mice. But if the company is really serious about its efforts to help cut down on e-waste, selling spare parts and offering repair guides for more of its gear would be a good way to do it.

press release