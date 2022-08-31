This summer Logitech and Tencent announced plans to launch a handheld game console designed for cloud gaming. Now more details about the upcoming device have leaked.

According to specs uncovered by Kuba Wojciechowski, it’s an Android-powered device called the Logitech G Cloud, and it has the specs of a mid-range phone.

Those specs include a 1920 x 1080 pixel display with 320 pixels per inch (suggesting it’s a 6.9 inch display), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, 4GB of RAM, support for WiFi 5, and a 6,000 mAh battery.

While the Snapdragon 720G chip isn’t exactly a speed demon, it doesn’t need to be. This is a device that’s designed for streaming games from a remote server, not for rendering local content. Opting for a mid-range processor will likely help keep the price low.

It appears that the Logitech G Cloud will ship with Android 11, although the Snapdragon 720G chip also supports Android 12, so it’s possible there could be a software update in the future. But the OS probably isn’t as important as the custom user interface which, based on pictures shared by @evleaks this week, will include a full-screen launcher for services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now, as well as the Google Play Store.

Those pictures have been removed from Twitter in response to a claim from the copyright holder, which is a pretty good indicator that they were real. And that’s what led Wojciechowski to investigate further, eventually finding information about the Logitech G Cloud at the FCC, US Patent Office, and GeekBench websites.

