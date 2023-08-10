Logitech has announced a stylish new kit called the Casa Pop-up Desk. It’s aimed at laptop users who want a more desktop-like experience whether they’re at hunkered down at home or away on a long business trip.

The Casa Pop-up Desk is a three-piece combo. There’s the Casa Book, a folding stand that doubles as a storage case. It also features a small interior pocket for cables or other small accessories. The exterior of the Book features a textured cloth finish and a silicone strap, giving it the appearance of a journal when it’s closed.

Casa Keys and Casa Touch (logically enough) are the cordless keyboard and trackpad. They’re both rechargeable via USB-C, and Logitech says you can expect about 5 months of keyboarding and three weeks of trackpad use between charges.

Both peripherals connect via Bluetooth. Because they support Easy Switch, you can quickly switch among three paired devices.

When everything’s stowed inside the Casa Book it all weighs about 2.5 pounds. The closed Book measures 9 inches by 11.4 inches, just a touch smaller than a piece of A4 paper. At just over an inch thick it should fit neatly into whatever bag you’re using to tote your laptop.

The Casa Pop-up Desk comes in three colors: Nordic Calm (white), Bohemian Blush (pink) and Classic Chic (charcoal/black). So far it’s only listed for sale in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand — though all three colors currently show sold out on Logitech’s site, too.

When it’s back in stock, it’ll cost £179.99. That’s around $229 at today’s exchange rate.

