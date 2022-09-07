Apple’s fall 2022 product launch event is here. The company is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 series of smartphones, Apple Watch 8 series, and other products.

Here are live updates from Apple’s Far Out event, with the most recent news at the top of the page.

The Apple Watch Ultra has a 2000 nit display, a 49mm titanium case, and MIl-STD-810 tested design. All models cost $799. It's up for pre-order today and ships September 23. pic.twitter.com/GURERgi7gp — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 7, 2022

Apple Watch Ultra has a new GPS system for improved accuracy, an improved compass app, support for extremely cold and hot environments (-20C to +55C), and an 86 decibel siren to help you call for help in an emergency. Underwater depth sensor included too. pic.twitter.com/D0H2lU8SIG — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 7, 2022

Apple Watch Ultra is a rugged watch with a digital crown with a wider diameter, a second button (for action), a second speaker, 3 mics, and up to 36 hours battery life (or 60 days with optimization). Cellular comes standard. It's made for outdoor activities. pic.twitter.com/V6PQd8ncKs — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 7, 2022

The 2nd-gen Apple Watch SE will be a cheaper alternative to the Apple Watch Series 8, with the same processor, a display 30% larger than Series 3, and a recycled aluminum case plus new features like crash detection. Prices start at $249. Pre-order today, ships Sept 16. pic.twitter.com/6KeFmT5dOi — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 7, 2022

Other new Apple Watch features include a low power mode for longer battery life, and international roaming for models with LTE. Prices start at $399 for GPS models or $499 for LTE. Pre-order today, ships September 16. pic.twitter.com/365aPfhI2k — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 7, 2022

Apple brings crash detection to Apple Watch Series 8. It can connect with emergency services, notify emergency contacts, and provide your location. New and more sensitive motion detection hardware make it possible. Google already offers crash detection for some Pixel phones. pic.twitter.com/Pp1zLniJK9 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 7, 2022

Apple Watch Series 8 has narrower borders, new watch faces, a swim proof, dust proof, and crack resistant design. There are also new health, safety, and connectivity features including a temperature sensor for women’s health (ovulation tracking). pic.twitter.com/tUX3Ll7HO5 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 7, 2022