Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The LinkStar-H68K is a tiny computer that’s positioned as a router thanks to its four Ethernet interfaces. But it’s also basically a rugged mini PC that could be used for network-attached storage, digital signage, or other applications.

Available now from Seed Studio for $89 and up, the system is powered by a Rockchip RK3568 processor and ships with Android 11 software pre-installed, but also supports OpenWRT, Ubuntu, and Debian.

The entry-level configuration ships without a wireless card, but you can pay an extra $30 for a version with a MediaTek MT7921 wireless model that adds support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. One thing to note is that the Android and Ubuntu firmware don’t support that wireless card though, so you may need to switch operating systems to use that feature (or bring your own wireless solution).

At the heart of the little computer is Rockchip’s quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EE graphics and a neural processing unit for up to 1 TOPS AI performance. The system has 4GB of LPDDR4X memory and 32GB of eMMC flash storage.

But it also has a microSD card slot for removable storage, as well as a USB 3.0 Type-C port, a USB 3.0 Type-A port and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports that could be used for additional storage.

The LinkStar-H68K is a fanless computer with a metal chassis that measures 80 x 60 x 40mm (3.1″ x 2.4″ x 1.6″). Ports include:

2 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 12V/5A DC power input

There’s also an IR receiver on the front, for use with remote controls, and two antenna connectors.

CNX Software notes that the H68K computer/router is also available in China from HNLINK, which is offers additional configuration options including models with 2GB of RAM or a Broadcom AP6256 WiFi 5 module instead of a MediaTek module.

via CNX Software and LinuxGizmos