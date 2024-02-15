The first developer preview build of Android 15 is expected to drop soon, but the next major version of Android isn’t expected to hit stable channels until this fall.

Meanwhile, device makers are just starting to ship phones with Android 14, which was released a few months ago. And the independent developers behind LineageOS have just released LineageOS 21, which is the first version of their Android-based operating system that’s built on top of Android 14.

LineageOS isn’t the first Android 14-based custom ROM, but it’s one of the longest-running, most stable custom ROMs around, so it’s noteworthy when developers release a major new build.

Custom Android ROMs are basically modified versions of Google’s operating system that are designed to be installed on phones, tablets, and other devices as a replacement for the software that originally shipped on those gadgets. Among other things, this provides a way to install a newer version of Android on old phones that may no longer be supported by their manufacturers, or to give users more control over the settings and behavior of their devices.

The initial release of LineageOS 21 includes all of the features in Android 14, along with security patches through February, 2024.

But it also includes a number of features that you won’t find in stock Android software, including:

Glimpse is the new default gallery app for LineageOS, with features that aren’t available from the Android Open Source Project’s default Gallery2 app.

is the new default gallery app for LineageOS, with features that aren’t available from the Android Open Source Project’s default Gallery2 app. The Aperture camera app now supports Material You design, supports automatic screen rotation, has improved QR code scanning support, and more new options and features.

camera app now supports Material You design, supports automatic screen rotation, has improved QR code scanning support, and more new options and features. The Jelly browser app supports per-website location permissions and features user interface updates, Material You support, and other changes.

browser app supports per-website location permissions and features user interface updates, Material You support, and other changes. LineageOS developers have updated the AOSP Dialer app that Google no longer supports with bug fixes, dark and light themes, Material You support, and more.

LineageOS 21 images are available for dozens of devices, and you can check the downloads page to see if your phone, tablet, or other device is supported. Keep in mind that you’ll need to follow the instructions to unlock the bootloader on your device before installing the operating system. And you’ll end up wiping all data from your device as part of the installation process, so make sure to backup any import files or data first.

via LineageOS blog

