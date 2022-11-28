Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon’s Fire tablets are still on sale for $40 and up for Cyber Monday, but if you’re looking for a tablet you don’t have to hack to use Google apps then you might want to consider picking up a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 lite instead – while the 8.7 inch tablet has a list price of $170, the tablet is on sale for $100 at the moment, making it one of the cheapest halfway decent Android tablets around.
Or if you’re looking for a model with a bigger screen and support for Samsung’s S-Pen stylus, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is currently on sale for $230 and up, while the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is on sale for $369 and up.
Here are some of the best Cyber Monday mobile tech deals I’ve found so far.
Amazon tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 (2022) for $40 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) for $45 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) for $55 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) for $65 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) for $75 and up – Amazon (or save $10 on 2 w/coupon: FIRE10ADD2)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) for $105 and up – Amazon
- (or save $10 on 2 w/coupon: FIRE10ADD2)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $55 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $120 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $120 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD tablets for $70 and up – Amazon
Other tablets
- Onn 8″ Android tablet w/32GB for $79 – Walmart
- Onn 10.1″ Android tablet w/32GB for $99 – Walmart
- Samung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet w/3GB/32GB for $100 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet w/3GB/32GB for $109 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ Android tablet w/32GB for $149 – Walmart
- Lenovo Tab P11 Plus for $180 and up – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/64GB/S-Pen for $229 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ tablets for $369 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 series tablets for $580 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.2″ for $270 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.9″ for $420 and up – Amazon
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 6a for $299 – Google Store (or Amazon)
- Google Pixel 7 for $500 and up – Google Store (or Amazon)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro for $749 and up – Google Store (or Amazon)
Motorola
- Select Motorola phones for up to 57% off – Amazon
- Moto G Power (2022) for $170 – Amazon
- Moto G Stylus (2022) for $180 – Amazon
- Motorola Edge (2020 for $238 – Amazon
- Moto G 5G (2022) for $250 – Amazon
- Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) for $300 – Amazon
- Motorola Edge+ (2022) for $500 – Amazon
- Motorola Razr 5G (2020) for $600 – Amazon
OnePlus
- OnePlus Nord N200 for $170 – Amazon
- OnePlus N20 for $230 – OnePlus
- OnePlus 9 for $300 – OnePlus
- OnePlus 10 Pro 5G for $550 and up – OnePlus
- OnePlus 10T for $600 and up – OnePlus
RedMagic
- RedMagic 7 for $559 and up – RedMagic
- Redmagic 7 Pro for $709 and up – RedMagic
- RedMagic 7S Pro for $709 and up – RedMagic
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G for $350 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $400 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S22 for $598 and up – Amazon
Chromebooks (laptops & tablets)
- HP 11.6″ Chromebook w/AMD A4-9120C/4GB/32GB for $79 – Walmart
- Lenovo Flex 3 11.6″ convertible Chromebook w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $99 – Best Buy
- Asus C425TA 14″ Chromebook w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $119 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga 13″ FHD convertible w/Athlon Gold 3150C/4GB/32GB for $149 – Lenovo
- HP Chromebook 14″ w/Celeron N4500/4GB/32GB for $190 – HP
- Lenovo Ideapad Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 Chrome OS tablet & keyboard w/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/4GB/128GB for $199 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 714 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/256GB for $479 – Best Buy
Windows Laptops & tablets
$100 – $500
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $100 – Best Buy
- Asus E410MA 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $100 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop w/Ryzen 5 5625U/8GB/256GB for $500 – HP
$501 – $900
- Asus VivoBook S 14X 2.8K 120 Hz OLED laptop w/Core i7-12700H/12GB/512GB for $700 – Newegg
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1230U/8GB/512GB for $749 – Dell
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 w/Ryzen 5 5625U/16GB/512GB for $764 – Lenovo
- Apple MacBook Air (2020) for $799 and up – Amazon
- LG Gram 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $800 – Amazon
- Asus Zenbook Pro 15″ OLED laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800H/RTX 3050 Ti/16GB/512GB for $800 – Newegg
- Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482 14″ dual-screen laptop w/Core i5-1155G7/8GB/512GB for $850 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 13″ laptop w/Core i7-1260P/8GB/512GB for $900 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 144Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800HS/RTX3060/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
$901 and up
- LG Gram 15″ laptop w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Flow X13 120 Hz convertible w/Ryzen 9 5900HS/GTX 1650/16GB/1TB for $1000 – Amazon
- Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482 14″ dual-screen laptop w/Core i7-1195G7/8BGB/512GB for $1000 – Amazon
- Asus ROG 13.4″ 120Hz touchscreen gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 6900HS/RTX 3050 Ti/16GB/1TB for $1000 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 w/Core i5-1230U/16GB/512GB for $1099 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 Plus 4K OLED touchscreen laptop w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $1399 – Dell
- Save up to $300 on select Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 configurations – Microsoft Store (starts Nov 20)
Mini PCs and single-board computers
- Mele Quieter3D mini PC w/Celeron N4500/4GB/128GB for $152 – Amazon
- Mele Quieter3Q mini PC w/Celeron N5105/8GB/256GB for $211 – Amazon
- Khadas VIM4 SBC w/Amlogic A311D2/8GB RAM for $220 – Amazon (or Khadas)
- Beelink SER5 mini PC w/Ryzen 5 5560U/16GB/500GB for $339 – Amazon
- Beelink SEi12 mini PC w/Core i5-1235U/16GB/500GB for $399 – Amazon
- MINISFORUM Black Friday Sale – MINISFORUM
- Save 25% on Firefly Station Mini PCs – Firefly
Storage
Portable SSDs
- WD My Passport 500GB portable SSD for $55 – Amazon
- Crucial X6 1TB portable SSD for $70 – Amazon
- Crucial X8 1TB portable SSD for $80 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD for $100 – Amazon
- Crucial X6 2TB portable SSD for $122 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB portable SSD for $130 – Amazon
- Crucial X8 2TB portable SSD for $140 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD for $145 – Amazon
- Samsung T7 Shield 2TB portable SSD for $150 – Amazon
External desktop HDDs
- WD Elements 12TB external desktop HDD for $175 – Newegg (coupon: SSBY2226)
- WD EasyStore 14TB eternal desktop HDD for $200 – Best Buy
- WD Elements 16TB external desktop HDD for $230 – B&H (price in cart)
- WD My Book 16TB external desktop HDD for $260 – Newegg (coupon: BFDBY2A395)
- WD Elements 20TB external desktop HDD for $320 – B&H (price in cart)
Other
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card for $40 – B&H (price in cart)
- Synology DiskStation DS220j 2-bay NAS for $150 – Amazon
- Synology DiskStation DS220+ 2-bay NAS for $240 – Amazon
Headphones & earbuds
- Aukey EP-T21P true wireless earbuds for $10 – Newegg
- Jabra Elite 3 for $48 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $49 – Walmart
- OnePlus Buds Z2 for $50 – Amazon
- Ausounds AU-Lens audio sunglasses for $50 – B&H
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series for $64 – Amazon (or Google Store)
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-gen) for $70 – Amazon
- OnePlus Buds Pro for $80 – Amazon
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro for $100 – Best Buy
- Google Pixel Buds Pro for $150 – Google Store
Bluetooth speakers
- JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $59 – Walmart
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $70 – Amazon
- JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker for $90 – Amazon
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – B&H
- UE Boom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – Amazon
- UE Megaboom 3 portbale Bluetooth speaker for $149 – Amazon
- UE Wonderboom portable Bluetooth speaker 2-pack for $150 – Best Buy
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle for $85 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $95 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $105 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $130 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Oasis for $165 and up – Amazon
- B&N NOOK GlowLight 4e for $60 – B&N
- B&N NOOK GlowLight 4 for $120 – B&N
- Kobo Nia for $80 – Kobo
- Kobo Libra 2 for $160 – Kobo
- Kobo Sage for $230 – Kobo
- Kobo Eliipsa Pack for $360 – Kobo
Wearables
- Pixel Watch for $299 – Amazon (or Google Store)
- Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch for $200 – Google Store
- Fitbit Charge 5 activity tracker for $100 – Google Store
- Networking
- eero 6 mesh WiFi routers for $75 and up – Amazon
- eero 6+ mesh Wifi routers for $90 and up – Amazon
- Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wifi routers for $179 and up – Amazon
- Asus ROG Strix AX3000 WiFi 6 gaming router for $130 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Strix AX5400 WiFi 6 gaming router for $170 – Amazon
- Netgear Nighthawk AX4 WiFi 6 router for $160 – Amazon
- Netgear Nighthawk tri-band AX3600 WiFi 6 mesh router system (3-pack) for $280 – Amazon
- Netgear Orbi AX3000 mesh WiFi 6 system (router + 2 satellites) for $299 – Amazon
- Netgear Orbi WiFi 6 mesh WiFi 6 system (2 routers) for $350 – Amazon
- TP-Link Archer AX600 WiFi 6 router for $210 – Amazon
Charging
- Anker charging accessory sale – Amazon
- BLUETTI power station & solar panel sale – Amazon
- Jackery portable power station sale – Amazon
- RAVPower sale – save 25% on one item or 35% on two – RAVPower (coupons: BUYONE and BUYTWO)
- Anker PowerPort Nano 3 30W USB-C wall charger for $16 – Amazon
- Anker 65W wall charger for $42 – Amazon
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 5,000 mAh power bank & wall charger for $45 – Amazon
- Anker 24,00 mAh power bank w/140W output for $100 – Amazon
- Anker 87.6 Wh power bank w/45W USB-C and 100W AC output for $140 – Amazon
- Anker 535 portable 512 Wh power station for $420 – Amazon
- BLUETTI 268 Wh portable power station for $209 – Amazon
- Jackery 293 Wh portable power station for $210 – Amazon
- GoLabs portable Power Stations for $87 and up – Woot
PC Games
- 1-year subscription to Humble Choice (new PC games every month) for $89 – Humble Bundle (coupon: HOLIDAY22, deal ends Dec 2)
- Steam Autumn Sale – Steam (Nov 22 – 29)
- GOG Black Friday Sale – GOG
- Save up to 70% on select PC games – Microsoft Store (ends Nov 30)
- Name your price for a bundle of VR games – Humble Bundle Black Friday VR Voyager’s Pack
- Star Wars: Squadrons for free – Epic Games Store
Media Streamers
Amazon Fire TV
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $15 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
Google Chromecast
- Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for $20 – Google Store
- Chromecast with Google TV (4K) for $40 – Google Store
Roku
- Roku Express for $18 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra LT for $30 – Walmart
- Roku Ultra for $69 – Roku
- Roku Streambar for $80 – Amazon
NVIDIA Shield
- NVIDIA Shield TV for $125 – Amazon
- NVIDIA Shield TV Pro for $175 – Amazon
Streaming & services
Standalone service deals
- Britbox subscription for $2/month for up to 2 months
- Discovery+ (with ads) for $1/month for up to 3 months
- Hulu (with ads) for $2/month for up to 12 months
- HBO Max (with ads) for $2/month for up to 3 months
- Paramount+ 1-month subscription for free (w/coupon: BRAVO, deal ends Nov 30)
- Paramount+ 12-month subscription for half price (with ads for $30/year or without for $50) (w/coupon: BFCM50)
- Peacock Premium (with ads) for $1/month for up to 12 months (w/coupon: SAVEBIG)
- Sling TV for half price for the first month (plans start at $20)
Amazon Prime Channels ($2/month for up to 2 months each)
- A&E Crime Central
- AMC+
- BBC Select (documentaries)
- Britbox
- Epix
- Hallmark Movies Now
- Lifetime Movie Club
- Motortrend
- Noggin
- Paramount+
- PBS Kids
- PBS Masterpiece
- ScreenPix
- Showtime
- Starz
- Up Faith & Family
- Vix+
Roku Channels ($1 or 2/month for up to 2 months each)
- Acorn TV ($2/month)
- ALLBLK ($2/month)
- AMC+ ($2/month)
- Apple TV+ (3 months for free)
- BBC Select (documentaries for $1/month)
- BET+ ($1/month)
- Britbox ($2/month)
- Cinemax ($1/month)
- CONTV ($1/month)
- CuriosityStream ($1/month)
- DemandAfrica ($1/month)
- Discovery+ ($1/month for up to 3 months)
- Epix ($1/month)
- Fandor ($1/month)
- Hallmark Movies Now ($1/month)
- KOCOWA ($1/month)
- HBO Max (with ads for $2/month)
- IFC Films Unlimited ($2/month)
- Lifetime Movie Club ($1/month)
- Noggin ($1/month)
- Paramount+ ($1/month)
- Screambox ($1month)
- ScreenPix ($1/month)
- Showtime ($1/month)
- Shudder ($2/month)
- Starz ($1/month)
- Sundance Now ($2/month)
- Topic ($1/month)
- Viewster Anime ($1/month)
Other streaming & service deals
- Audible Premium Plus for $6 per month for the first 4 months – Audible (new customers only)
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited 2-month subscription for free – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
Other
- Instant Pot kitchen appliances sale – Amazon
- Tile Bluetooth trackers for $18 and up – Tile
- Free shipping on all orders – Bookshop.org
- LogitechMX Anywhere 2S wireless mouse for $35 – Lenovo
- Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse for $45 – Lenovo
- Lenovo 510 FHD webcam for $38 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Select FHD webcam for $38 – Lenovo
- Microsoft Bluetooth keyboard for $20 – Microsoft Store
- Amazon Luna wireless game controller for $40 – Amazon