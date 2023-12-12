Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Zotac ZBOX pico PI430AJ is the first computer to feature Frore’s AirJet solid state cooling technology, which is designed to offer active cooling without the use of noisy fans. First unveiled earlier this year, the PI430AJ is now available in select markets and the first reviews are starting to come in.

Hong Kong-based website HKEPC managed to get their hands on one, and they’ve torn it apart to see what makes it tick, run some benchmarks, and generally found that the AirJet system works as promised… at least on a computer with a 7-watt processor like the Intel Core i3-N300.

The Zotac ZBOX Pico PI430AJ is the first mini PC with Frore’s AirJet “solid state” cooling system. This review (and teardown) shows that it’s capable of keeping the compact PC with a low-power processor running smoothly and silently. Last I’d heard, Zotac wasn’t planning to sell this model in North America, which is why we haven’t been able to get our hands on a review unit. But as tristar notes, Zotac seems to have reconsidered, because the PI430AJ is now available for $600… new tech comes at a premium price, I guess.

The new Schenker VIA 14 Pro is a 3.1 pound notebook with a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800px 120 Hz display, a Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM, and two M.2 slots for PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs.

Bose is discontinuing the Bose Frames line of “audio glasses” with build in mics and speakers. They’re pretty close to being out of stock, but Bose plans to honor warranties and continue to support existing customers. If you still want a pair, Bose is selling the Bose Frames Tempo for $125 (which is half the list price) while supplies last.

This mini gaming PC features an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor and NVIDIA RTX 4060 discrete graphics. It’s supposed to be available from AliExpress, but I haven’t found a listing yet, so no word on the price. Another thing to keep in mind is that Chinese mini PCs like this that have discrete graphics often chip with non-standard graphics drivers, and may not work with official NVIDIA drivers, which could make it harder to keep the GPU drivers up to date.

A jury has sided with Epic, ruling that Google abused its power over distribution of Android apps by prohibiting 3rd-party app stores & billing from Play Store. But Google will appeal, so any major changes are unlikely in the near future.

Google Fiber’s 20 Gig + WiFi 7 plan will roll out in Q1, 2024 to Kansas City, North Carolina’s Triangle Region, Arizona, and Iowa for $250/month.

