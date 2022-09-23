Chinese electronics company Xiaomi is a giant in select markets including China and India, but the company has a more limited presence in United States, where Xiaomi doesn’t sell phones. But Xiaomi does sell media streamers and a handful of other devices in the US. So there’s a chance that the new 2nd-gen Xiaomi Box 4K that passed through the FCC this week could eventually make it to the US market.

It’s unclear what sets the 2nd-gen box apart from other models Xiaomi has sold over the years. Current models include the Mi Box S, Mi TV Stick, and Xiaomi TV Stick 4K.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.