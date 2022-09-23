Chinese electronics company Xiaomi is a giant in select markets including China and India, but the company has a more limited presence in United States, where Xiaomi doesn’t sell phones. But Xiaomi does sell media streamers and a handful of other devices in the US. So there’s a chance that the new 2nd-gen Xiaomi Box 4K that passed through the FCC this week could eventually make it to the US market.

It’s unclear what sets the 2nd-gen box apart from other models Xiaomi has sold over the years. Current models include the Mi Box S, Mi TV Stick, and Xiaomi TV Stick 4K.

A new Xiaomi Box 4K (2nd-gen) media streamer may be on the way. Details are light, but a drawing included in a recent FCC listing provides the name. https://t.co/FXYtd4V8aC pic.twitter.com/AsIGdyay4N — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 23, 2022

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

AMD quietly adds three new 65W Ryzen Pro 5000 series chips to its lineup plus two new 4000 series chips (one is a 35W chip and the other 65W). https://t.co/dgKmHw2KxC — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 23, 2022

Bytedance’s Pico 4 is a standalone VR headset with a Qualcomm XR2 processor, 8GB RAM, and dual 2160 x 2160px displays (one for each eye). On paper the $420 headset looks better than a Meta Quest 2, but ByteDance isn’t selling it in the US yet. https://t.co/nrmWlFbCxb — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 23, 2022

Google will add support for using a Google Account with Fitbit “sometime in 2023.” You’ll be able to continue using a Fitbit account instead, but “some users” may require a Google account, and Google may kill Fitbit accounts in 2025 or later. https://t.co/Wo9BmHfUw2 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 23, 2022

