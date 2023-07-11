One of the least fun things about installing Windows using the original installation media is waiting for the operating system to download and install all the updates that were released after the installation media was created.

It’s even more frustrating if you’re trying to install a version of Windows that’s no longer support by Microsoft. But a new service called Windows Update Restored could help ease that pain. It’s a community-based project that offers legacy Windows Updates for Windows 95, 98, Me, 2000, XP, and Windows NT 4.0.

Of course, you should proceed with caution when doing that – this isn’t an official Microsoft website, and even after installing all available security updates, you’ll still have an operating system that’s out of date, no longer supported, and has many known security vulnerabilities.

Also keep in mind that the service doesn’t support Automatic Updates. It just provides a replica of the Windows Update website that went offline in 2011, allowing users to download security, driver, and optional updates for older versions of Windows. And in order to access the site, you’ll need… Internet Explorer 5.0 or later.

If you’ve got an old Windows 95 installation disc lying around then you can theoretically install it on supported hardware (or a virtual machine). But you can’t get the post-launch updates because Microsoft shut down the update servers. This project brings them back online… unofficially, and potentially unsafely – the latest updates still won’t patch all known vulnerabilities.

Android 14 Beta 4 arrives with a bunch of bug fixes and a few tweaks including new profile pictures, some new settings, a new easter egg, and support for the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. 9to5Google is posting pictures of all the new features they can find, and for more you can also follow Mishaal Rahman’s thread on Twitter.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ is a new chip with some older components including two Cortex-A76 CPU cores and six Cortex-A55 cores. But it should bring support for 108MP photography, 120 Hz displays, and 5G to affordable devices later this year.

Among other things, this week saw the release of a new version of the Phosh user interface with support for camera notches and easier selection of audio devices, private browsing support in the Firefox OS successor Capyloon, and a new release of the open source Android-based OS GloDroid for the PinePhone Pro.

