It’s been four years since Microsoft updated its Surface Studio line of all-in-one desktop computers, but it looks like a new model could be coming soon. Amazon is adding new features to its Echo Show 15 and eero mesh WiFi router systems, and the company’s newest Echo Dot smart speakers also have eero capabilities baked in: connect them to your eero network and they become inexpensive WiFi range extenders.

But one of the coolest tech news developments I saw today wasn’t an official announcement from any company: a hacker is getting closer to getting Windows 11 to run on Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 dual-screen smartphone, even though it’s designed to run Android.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web:

