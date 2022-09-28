It’s been four years since Microsoft updated its Surface Studio line of all-in-one desktop computers, but it looks like a new model could be coming soon. Amazon is adding new features to its Echo Show 15 and eero mesh WiFi router systems, and the company’s newest Echo Dot smart speakers also have eero capabilities baked in: connect them to your eero network and they become inexpensive WiFi range extenders.

But one of the coolest tech news developments I saw today wasn’t an official announcement from any company: a hacker is getting closer to getting Windows 11 to run on Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 dual-screen smartphone, even though it’s designed to run Android.

Unofficial project to bring Windows 11 to the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is making progress, with a new UEFI release that supports all of the dual-screen phone’s hardware. It doesn’t boot yet, but that should be coming soon. https://t.co/e8M84ACwTb — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 28, 2022

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web:

Amazon is bringing Fire TV software to the Echo Show 15 through an OTA update, turning the 15 inch smart display into a 15 inch TV with built-in media streaming capabilities. pic.twitter.com/4okWtrGv8J — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 28, 2022

Amazon’s eero mesh WiFi routers are getting a new optional Internet Backup feature that lets you switch your internet source to a phone or mobile hotspot in the event of an outage. It will be available for eero Plus and “select ISP customers” with compatible eero hardware. pic.twitter.com/Ft2irhSqvJ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 28, 2022

Amazon’s eero PoE 6 is a $300 Power over Ethernet device that can provide internet to up to 100 devices over 2,000 square feet. Coming to the US and Canada in early October. pic.twitter.com/PrvhzB4iwG — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 28, 2022

Amazon’s new Echo Dot smart speakers add built-in eero support, allowing them to work as WiFi range extenders that add up to 1,000 square feet to your eero mesh network. There’s also support for new tap gesture controls and a larger speaker. pic.twitter.com/vzo6omziwa — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 28, 2022

The Microsoft Surface Studio 3 has passed through the FCC website. It looks a lot like the 4-year-old Surface Studio 2, but should bring a hardware update. Maybe just not the update you expect. Rumor has it the Studio 3 has an 11th-gen Intel chip. https://t.co/75Dy4wCpAb pic.twitter.com/N2fr4s8nVx — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 28, 2022

System76 Oryx Pro Linux laptop is now available in standard or Advanced configs: the Advanced model supports up to a 4K OLED display and up to 64GB of DDR5 memory. Both models have Core i7-12700H processors. https://t.co/oxt8io8RQK — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 28, 2022

Intel quietly ads the Arc A310 entry-level GPU to is line of desktop graphics cards. It’s an entry-level 75W GPU with a 2.1 GHz GPU clock, 4GB DDR6 RAM, 6 Xe cores (96 execution units). https://t.co/4mv3SndDRR — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 28, 2022

