Microsoft is holding its annual Microsoft Build developer conference this week. Among other things, the company announced new AI features coming to Windows 11 and the Edge web browser, and some major new features which are starting to roll out to Windows 10 and 11 including support for Bluetooth Low Energy, an option to show seconds in the system tray clock, and many other changes.

But in much geekier news, the company has announced an update to the Windows Terminal app which lets you tear tabs out into new windows, much the way you can with a web browser. And that’s just one of many new features in Windows Terminal Preview 1.18.

Windows Terminal already supports tabs. Now, starting with version 1.18 (now in preview), it supports tab tearout, letting you move a tab into its own window. You can also drag tabs from one window to another. And there’s also experimental support for a right-click context menu, and other new features including support for “portable mode” and the ability to reload environment variables automatically when you open a new tab or pane.

Also known as the “Moment 3” Update, this “non-security preview update” is now available as an optional download. In the future it will roll out to most Windows 11 users.

Some of the changes include:

Bluetooth Low Energy support

Total amount of storage capacity from OneDrive subscriptions is displayed in the Accounts page in the Settings app

A whole bunch of bug fixes

While the features listed above aren’t all that exciting, Microsoft is also rolling out a preview of this Windows Configuration Update, which brings many more user-facing changes. Among other things, it adds:

Support for Live Captions in more languages

Updates for voice commands

VPN status icon in the system tray

Option to display seconds in the system tray clock

Access key shortcuts to the File Explorer context menu

Content Adaptive Brightness Control option for laptops

USB4 Hubs and Devices Settings page

Updated options for when to show the on-screen keyboard and more.

It also remaps the Print Screen button on your keyboard to open the Snipping Tool by default, but you can disable this if you prefer the old behavior (visit Settings > Accessibility > Keyboard to do that).

Microsoft is bringing Bluetooth LE to Windows 11, along with isolation for Win32 apps for tighter security, an icon to let you see VPN status from the taskbar, and more new features. Some of the features announced in this blog post are already live in the Moment 3 update

Windows Copilot AI assistant is coming to Windows 11. Once launched, it stays open as a sidebar for quickly adjusting settings, summarize on-screen content, rewrite your text, answer questions, or launch actions in Windows. A preview is coming in June.

Intel Core Ultra 7 1003H benchmarks provide further evidence that Intel will rebrand/rename its chips when Meteor Lake (14th-gen Core) processor launch.

Google Play Games Beta on PC expands to Europe and New Zealand, allowing you to play Android games on PCs running Windows 10 or later (with at least 8GB of RAM, a quad-core CPU and Intel UHD 630 or better graphics).

iOS 17 may allow you to use an iPhone like a display by showing notifications, weather, calendar appointments and other data on the lock screen when the phone is positioned horizontally.

