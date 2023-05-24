Microsoft is holding its annual Microsoft Build developer conference this week. Among other things, the company announced new AI features coming to Windows 11 and the Edge web browser, and some major new features which are starting to roll out to Windows 10 and 11 including support for Bluetooth Low Energy, an option to show seconds in the system tray clock, and many other changes.
But in much geekier news, the company has announced an update to the Windows Terminal app which lets you tear tabs out into new windows, much the way you can with a web browser. And that’s just one of many new features in Windows Terminal Preview 1.18.
Windows Terminal Preview 1.18 Release [Windows Command Line blog]
Windows Terminal already supports tabs. Now, starting with version 1.18 (now in preview), it supports tab tearout, letting you move a tab into its own window. You can also drag tabs from one window to another. And there’s also experimental support for a right-click context menu, and other new features including support for “portable mode” and the ability to reload environment variables automatically when you open a new tab or pane.
Windows 11, version 22H2 (Moment 3 Update) [Microsoft]
Also known as the “Moment 3” Update, this “non-security preview update” is now available as an optional download. In the future it will roll out to most Windows 11 users.
Some of the changes include:
- Bluetooth Low Energy support
- Total amount of storage capacity from OneDrive subscriptions is displayed in the Accounts page in the Settings app
- A whole bunch of bug fixes
Windows Configuration Update [Microsoft]
While the features listed above aren’t all that exciting, Microsoft is also rolling out a preview of this Windows Configuration Update, which brings many more user-facing changes. Among other things, it adds:
- Support for Live Captions in more languages
- Updates for voice commands
- VPN status icon in the system tray
- Option to display seconds in the system tray clock
- Access key shortcuts to the File Explorer context menu
- Content Adaptive Brightness Control option for laptops
- USB4 Hubs and Devices Settings page
- Updated options for when to show the on-screen keyboard and more.
It also remaps the Print Screen button on your keyboard to open the Snipping Tool by default, but you can disable this if you prefer the old behavior (visit Settings > Accessibility > Keyboard to do that).
Announcing new Windows 11 innovation, with features for secure, efficient IT management and intuitive user experience [Windows Blogs]
Microsoft is bringing Bluetooth LE to Windows 11, along with isolation for Win32 apps for tighter security, an icon to let you see VPN status from the taskbar, and more new features. Some of the features announced in this blog post are already live in the Moment 3 update
Bringing the power of AI to Windows 11 – unlocking a new era of productivity for customers and developers with Windows Copilot and Dev Home [Windows Blogs]
Windows Copilot AI assistant is coming to Windows 11. Once launched, it stays open as a sidebar for quickly adjusting settings, summarize on-screen content, rewrite your text, answer questions, or launch actions in Windows. A preview is coming in June.
New Intel “Core Ultra 7” CPU Benchmark Spotted [Tom’s Hardware]
Intel Core Ultra 7 1003H benchmarks provide further evidence that Intel will rebrand/rename its chips when Meteor Lake (14th-gen Core) processor launch.
Google Play Games Beta on PC expands to more regions [Google Support]
Google Play Games Beta on PC expands to Europe and New Zealand, allowing you to play Android games on PCs running Windows 10 or later (with at least 8GB of RAM, a quad-core CPU and Intel UHD 630 or better graphics).
Apple Plans to Turn Locked iPhones Into Smart Displays With iOS 17 [Bloomberg]
iOS 17 may allow you to use an iPhone like a display by showing notifications, weather, calendar appointments and other data on the lock screen when the phone is positioned horizontally.
The more Microsoft wants me to use chatgpt the less I want to actually use it. As powerful as it is, this cuts both ways, because everything you put into it gets datamined to make it stronger. And it’s judgements on you are more comprehensive than ever.
It’s only recently that the botnet has REALLY removed a good portion of the need to think for yourself just to survive. Used to be just some verbal shortcuts that were more convenient than a broken workflow. Now you only need to think for yourself if you don’t want some big corporation to have power over you, and what kind of fascist or communist or loser or complete monster would you have to be to not want that!?
If I’m going into the future, I’m going in kicking and screaming. As has been my policy with all previous forms of digital assistant, I’ll be running anything like that locally, or not at all.
Microsoft also announced that .RAR files are getting native support in Windows 11. Although, I don’t think they’ve announced when that is rolling out, so probably not in 22H2.