Microsoft is rolling out the latest big update to Windows 11, bringing changes to the Start Menu, taskbar, and Snap Layouts, among other things. There’s also finally support for native tabs in the File Explorer, and the Amazon Appstore and Windows Subsystem for Android is rolling out in more countries (with more Android apps available from Amazon’s store without the need to sideload).

Windows 11 2022 Update is now rolling out worldwide with tabs in File Explorer, folders in the Start Menu, improved touch navigation for Snap layouts, system-wide Live Captions support, and other changes. https://t.co/QifaXYrY0x — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 20, 2022

Meanwhile NVIDIA has unveiled its first RTX 40 series desktop graphics cards, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 7 Pro will go up for pre-order on October 6 (the same day the company plans to officially unveil the phone), less than a year after launching a subscription service for its E Ink writing slate, reMarkable is cutting the price of that subscription by more than half, and a 10 minute video review of LG’s unreleased phone with a rollable display has popped up online.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

The Amazon Appstore & support for Android apps is coming to Windows 11 in 31 countries (only a handful of which already had support). More than 20,000 Android apps and games will be installable without sideloading. Android apps also get a graphics boost. https://t.co/BkY2G6BiIX pic.twitter.com/PCVOTRaoob — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 20, 2022

NVIDIA introduces RTX 40 series graphics based on Ada Lovelace architecture (3rd-gen RX) for up to 2X better gaming performance. The RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 desktop graphics cards arrive in October with prices ranging from $899 to $1599. https://t.co/MxR4PHEWv3 pic.twitter.com/FNFk0ubgkC — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 20, 2022

Google Pixel 7 Pro goes up for pre-order October 6, the same day Google is holding a launch event to officially introduce the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. https://t.co/PJYFOVcwU9 pic.twitter.com/UoYmqJFnuQ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 20, 2022

I wish I understood Korean, because someone did a review of that unreleased LG rollable phone. This thing is so cool!https://t.co/zLzylyLH8o pic.twitter.com/iqHDu5LaMk — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 20, 2022

Support for Steam gaming on Chromebooks could be moving from Alpha to Beta status soon, which could mean improved stability and easier set up. https://t.co/yfyexMx8bs — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 20, 2022

After launching a subscription service last year for access to features like handwriting recognition, reMarkable is dropping the price of its Connect subscription from $8/month to $3, dropping the Lite option, and previewing new features. https://t.co/GbOPbA3LF5 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 20, 2022

Intel N100 and N200 chips could be among the first to wear the new “Intel Processor” branding after Intel phases out the Celeron and Pentium brands for entry-level mobile chips next year. https://t.co/5yVAHFl6hS — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 20, 2022

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.