Microsoft is rolling out the latest big update to Windows 11, bringing changes to the Start Menu, taskbar, and Snap Layouts, among other things. There’s also finally support for native tabs in the File Explorer, and the Amazon Appstore and Windows Subsystem for Android is rolling out in more countries (with more Android apps available from Amazon’s store without the need to sideload).

Meanwhile NVIDIA has unveiled its first RTX 40 series desktop graphics cards, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 7 Pro will go up for pre-order on October 6 (the same day the company plans to officially unveil the phone), less than a year after launching a subscription service for its E Ink writing slate, reMarkable is cutting the price of that subscription by more than half, and a 10 minute video review of LG’s unreleased phone with a rollable display has popped up online.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

