Microsoft plans to end support for Windows 10 in less than two years. In fact, the company has already announced that it’s done rolling out major updates to the operating system. Windows 10 22H2 is the end of the road on that front. But Microsoft will stop delivering security updates in October, 2025… for most people.

Now the company has announced it will offer a Windows 10 Extended Security Update (ESU) option for customers that aren’t ready to make the move to Windows 11 or later just yet. In an article announcing the Windows 10 ESU program, Microsoft focuses on business customers who will be able to pay for up to 3 years of additional updates. But Ars Technica reports that Microsoft also plans to offer end users a chance to pay for updates as well.

Microsoft will offer a chance to pay for extended security updates for Windows 10 for up to 3 years after it reaches end of support on Oct 14, 2025, but the company is really pushing upgrades to Windows 11 instead. And if your PCs don’t meet the minimum system requirements, Microsoft thinks you should buy a new PC so you can get features (you probably don’t want) like Copilot.

Somehow I doubt this will appease those who have been calling on Microsoft to extend Windows 10’s lifespan to help cut down on eWaste.

Linux PC maker Tuxedo Computers has introduced their first gaming laptop that uses AMD parts for both the CPU and discrete GPU. The Tuxedo Sirius 16 Gen 1 has a Ryzen 7 7840HS chip and Radeon RX 7600 XM XT graphics, a 165 Hz screen, and up to 96GB of RAM.

The former management of Jolla, developers of the Linux-based Sailfish operating system for mobile devices, is back in charge after acquiring the business back from a Russian state-owned telecom.

B&N has pulled the plug on its NOOK app for Windows PCs… mostly. It’s not available for download anymore, but should keep working for existing users (for now). B&N points new users to the NOOK apps for web, iOS, or Android.

