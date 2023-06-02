Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) kicks of Monday. And everybody expect the company to use this as the coming out party for the mixed reality headset Apple has been working for years. We’ll also probably hear some news about new Macs, iPhones, iPads, and software updates, but Apple’s first truly new product category in years will likely steal the show.

Whether it will steal our hearts as well remains to be seen. But the hardware has been leaked so widely that I imagine Monday’s event will be more about marketing and showing why you’d actually want the headset and what it can do than it is about showing off the hardware.

It’s not like VR/AR headsets are a new thing: they’ve been around for years, and they haven’t really taken off in a game-changing way like personal computers, laptops, smartphones, tablets, or even wearables.

So will the Apple headset be the start of something big? Maybe. Apple does have a track record of shaking up markets not by introducing something we haven’t seen before, but by offering a better or more attractive version (see the iPod, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch).

But with an expected $3,000 price tag, Apple’s first headset might be a product only a truly hard-core enthusiast could love. Apple is clearly hoping that it’ll be at least popular enough to help give the company a reason to make a cheaper model aimed at mainstream users in the future. For now Meta’s Quest headsets, which typically sell for $500 and under, are likely to continue to dominate the market.

But there are signs that both Meta and Apple could be wasting their money: the Metaverse might not really be the next big thing: it could be a fad that fizzles out like 3D TV, or maybe it’s just not mature enough yet for people to jump in.

Anyway, Bloomberg has a new article out that tells you just about everything you could want to know about the hardware, and an awful lot about the software. I guess we’ll find out soon enough whether the appeal of putting Facetime calls on your actual face is enough to make mixed-reality a real market.

At this point Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has spilled most of the beans on the Apple Reality Pro or XR Pro headset’s hardware and much of its software. All that’s left for Apple to do is make the case that you should actually spend $3K on it. Expect it to have an Apple M2 processor, 16GB of RAM and an external battery pack that will help keep the headset light, but kind of unwieldy with a cable running from your head to your pocket.

ASRock brings Ryzen 7000 series chips (up to 65W) and PCIe 5.0 x4 to its DeskMeet and DeskSlim line of compact desktop computers. the company is showing off models with Ryzen 5 7600 chips, discrete graphics, and DDR5-5600 memory.

ADATA is showing off next-gen memory modules at Computex, including its version of CAMM for ultrathin laptops (first introduced by DELL, but soon to be adopted by JEDEC as a standard) and new server-class solutions.

System76 Open Firmware update disables Intel Management Engine on most of the company’s Linux laptops. There’s also now an option to enable/disable Secure Boot and TPM2 on models with 13th-gen Intel chips and other changes.

After releasing the AYA Neo Air handheld gaming PC, AYA received feedback about the speaker audio quality. So they found ways to improve the hardware, and are now offering speaker upgrade kits free for existing customers.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook, and keep up with the latest open source mobile news by following LinuxSmartphones on Twitter and Facebook.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.