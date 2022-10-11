Oracle has released VirtualBox 7.0 and the latest version of the popular open source virtualization software brings a number of new features that should make it easier to install Windows 11 in a virtual machine, an updated 3D graphics stack, and support for full disk encryption of virtual machines.

It’s also the first version of VirtualBox to feature a developer preview of a package for Macs with Apple Silicon… but it’s an unsupported feature at this point, so expect it to be buggy.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

