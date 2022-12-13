A California-based company called Ventana has introduced what they’re describing as the highest-performance processor based on RISC-V architecture to date. The company says it’s a “data center class” processor with single-core performance that’s competitive with high-end ARM and x86 chips.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Apple has released iOS 16.2, Mozilla has released Firefox 108, Qualcomm has unveiled its solution for next-gen home networking gear, and Google has delayed a controversial initiative to phase out support for Chrome browser extensions that’s widely used by ad-blocking plugins, among other add-ons.

Ventana says its Veyron V1 data center processor is the highest-performance RISC-V chip to date, and competitive with similar x86 and ARM processors. It’s a 5nm chip with up to 16 cores per cluster, up to 128 cores total, speeds up to 3.6 GHz.

iOS 16.2 is out for iPhones and iPads with end-to-end encryption for more iCloud data, new Lock Screen widgets, a karaoke mode for Apple Music a new collaboration app called Freeform, and a time limit on Airdrop’s “everyone” option.

Firefox 108 is out today with security updates for all platforms, support for Efficiency mode on Windows 11 (to reduce background tab resource usage), and a new Shift+Esc keyboard shortcut to open the process manager.

Qualcomm’s new WiFi 7 platform is designed for routers and mesh networking gear with up to 20 Gbps peak system capacity (or up to 5.8 Gbps per device) up to 10 streams, and lower latency than WiFi 6 & 6E.

Puppy Linux S15Pup is a lightweight Linux distribution based on Slackware 15 with lightweight apps including a web browser, document and spreadsheet editors.

Google postpones (but doesn’t cancel) plans to end support for browser extensions based on the Manifest V2 platform after plugin developers complain that V3 doesn’t have all the features they need. Ad blocker extension devs have been particularly vocal.

