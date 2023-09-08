Framework’s laptops are modular and repairable, which means you can open up the case and replace the mainboard, speakers, display, or any other important bits. But it also means you can choose the ports you want and position them where you’d like them, thanks to the company’s Expansion Card system.

But while Framework offers expansion modules for USB, video, audio, Ethernet, and storage, up until now the company hasn’t offered a full-sized SD card module, only a microSD card module. Many folks have tried designing their own, but now Framework has announced it’s developing an official SD card expansion module that will eventually be sold through the Framework Marketplace… if everything goes according to plan.

It might not though. Development is still a work in progress, and Framework says there’s a chance the Expansion Card could be changed or canceled before it launches. But the company has launched a YouTube video series to discuss what it takes to develop a product like this, and keep potential customers updated on the progress.

Folks who are interested in purchasing an SD card expansion module for a Framework laptop can sign up to be notified if and when it goes on sale,

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Google is officially launching the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro next month, but the company has just released a short video showing the design for its upcoming phones.. not that you haven’t already seen everything in leaks.

After giving us a sneak peek at the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro this week, Google has now released a brief teaser for the Pixel Watch 2 with an updated design and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

New hardware from Valve received certification from South Korea’s wireless regulator, but it’s unclear exactly what this device is. Valve has indicated that it won’t release a new Steam Deck soon, but it could be a headset, controller, or something else.

Lenovo Wireless Transmitter MD80 passes through the FCC. It’s “a device that can wirelessly send the screen of a computer, mobile phone, etc to another screen” and features a USB_C port and support for 4K/30Hs streaming over WiFi 6.

