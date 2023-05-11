Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Canonical brings support for Ubuntu 23.04 to the StarFive VisionFive 2, a single-board PC with a 1.5 GHz quad-core JH7110 RISC-V processor with SiFive U74 CPU cores and Imagination BXE-4-32 MC1 graphics.

MINISFORUM’s upcoming Venus UM780 Pro and UM790 Pro computers are expected to be mini PCs with Ryzen 7 7840HS and Ryen 9 7940HS processors, dual HDMI ports, and at least 6 USB ports (4 Type-A and 2 Type-C)

Google unveils enhanced Find My Device network that will ring compatible devices or show locations on a map when offline. Like Tile and Apple’s networks, it will leverage other people’s devices to help keep track of your stuff. Google says while location data is crowdsourced, it uses end-to-end encryption, so even Google can’t see it. Unknown tracker alerts are also coming, to help prevent people from spying on you.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ is basically a faster 9200. It has the same structure as the previous-gen flagship processor, but all of its cores have seen frequency bumps to deliver better CPU and graphics performance.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor features 1 Cortex-A78 core @ 3 GHz, 3 Cortex-A78 cores @ 2.6 GHz, 4 Cortex-A55 cores @ 2 GHz and Mali-G77 9-core graphics. It’s very similar to the Dimensity 1200/1300.

You can run iOS apps on Macs these days, but you still can’t run native Mac apps on an iPad, even though they have the same processors. But Apple is using that similarity to port more Mac apps to run on iPads: Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are coming to iPad May 23.

