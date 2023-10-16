There’s a Kickstarter campaign for a gadget that effectively breathes new life into old film cameras by replacing film with a digital sensor, and it’s kind of awesome that digital image sensor literally goes where the film used to live.

But of course not everything fits inside, which means that the bulk of the new components are in clunky gadget that attaches to the bottom of the camera. And the whole thing is so expensive that most folks would probably be better of just buying a new digital camera.

Report: Apple’s consumer grade VR headset won’t have an outer display, could still cost between $1500 and $2500, next-gen MacBook Pro and Air with M3 chips are likely coming in early to mid 2024, and upcoming iPhone updates could be installed without removing phones from the box.

Most popular Linux distros for the Pinephone use the same custom version of the Linux kernel, developed by megi, but that developer has shut down their GitHUb account, making it more difficult to work with. At least one is considering dropping support for the original Pinephone and PineTab.

The SteamOS 3.5.1 Oct 12 preview update brings undervolting controls as well as a bunch of bug fixes. Undervolting the Steam Deck CPU and/or GPU can give users more control over performance, stability, and/or battery life. via LinMob, with additional discussion at Fosstodon and Lemmy.ml.

