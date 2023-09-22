There’s no shortage of mini PCs on the market these days, but most are designed to prioritize compact size over processing power. Chinese PC maker Thunderobot’s new Thor Mix mini gaming PC stands out thanks to its discrete GPU and game console-like design.

Unveiled in China last month, it’s now available in that country for around $750 and up. There’s no word on if or when you’ll be able to find it in other countries.

Here’s a roundup

Thunderobot Thor MIX is a compact desktop computer with a compact 1.7L chassis that measures 260 x 165mm (10.2″ x 6.5″) and a design that’s inspired by game consoles as much as tower PCs. It supports up to Core i9-13900H/NVIDIA RTX 4070 mobile, 32GB LPDDR5 memory and up to a 1TB SSD.

Valve reaffirms that there are no plans to offer a Steam Deck with a faster processor for the next few years. Instead the goals are is to offer developers a “fixed performance target,” while also keeping power consumption low. In other words, don’t expect a Steam Deck 2 until 2025 or later.

GNOME 45 is out, with a new Activities indicator, faster search, a camera usage indicator, control for keyboard backlighting in quick settings, a light system theme, new wallpapers, a new default image viewer, and more.

This could be the first look at the Google Pixel 8a, with a new design featuring rounded corners. It’s expected to have the same Google Tensor G3 chip as the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

First look at Samsung’s upcoming 10.9 inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE and 12.4 inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ tablets, courtesy of leaked renders. Expect Exynos 1380 chips, S-Pen support, and up to 8GB/256GB for the smaller model or 12GB/256GB for the larger.

Google Pixel 8a pic.twitter.com/nQMrucz5qv — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 21, 2023

Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 looking “hot” in these rear renders… Sky Blue? Or the concrete looking Grey…. Which would you pick?https://t.co/pLgdbGwZQu — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 22, 2023

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on X (the app formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.