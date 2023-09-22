There’s no shortage of mini PCs on the market these days, but most are designed to prioritize compact size over processing power. Chinese PC maker Thunderobot’s new Thor Mix mini gaming PC stands out thanks to its discrete GPU and game console-like design.
Unveiled in China last month, it’s now available in that country for around $750 and up. There’s no word on if or when you’ll be able to find it in other countries.
Thunderobot Thor MIX Mini Gaming PC [/r/MiniPCs]
Thunderobot Thor MIX is a compact desktop computer with a compact 1.7L chassis that measures 260 x 165mm (10.2″ x 6.5″) and a design that’s inspired by game consoles as much as tower PCs. It supports up to Core i9-13900H/NVIDIA RTX 4070 mobile, 32GB LPDDR5 memory and up to a 1TB SSD.
Valve: don’t expect a faster Steam Deck ‘in the next couple of years’ [The Verge]
Valve reaffirms that there are no plans to offer a Steam Deck with a faster processor for the next few years. Instead the goals are is to offer developers a “fixed performance target,” while also keeping power consumption low. In other words, don’t expect a Steam Deck 2 until 2025 or later.
Introducing GNOME 45, “Rīga” [GNOME]
GNOME 45 is out, with a new Activities indicator, faster search, a camera usage indicator, control for keyboard backlighting in quick settings, a light system theme, new wallpapers, a new default image viewer, and more.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE(+): Pictures show new fan edition tablets [WinFuture]
This could be the first look at the Google Pixel 8a, with a new design featuring rounded corners. It’s expected to have the same Google Tensor G3 chip as the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
Pixel 8A codename Akita [@yabhishekhd]
First look at Samsung’s upcoming 10.9 inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE and 12.4 inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ tablets, courtesy of leaked renders. Expect Exynos 1380 chips, S-Pen support, and up to 8GB/256GB for the smaller model or 12GB/256GB for the larger.
