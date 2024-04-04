AI is the buzziest buzzword in tech right now… although since it’s an abbreviation for two words, maybe it’s a buzzphrase? Anyway, chip makers are slapping so-called Neural Processing Units into their silicon destined for smartphones, tablets, and PCs. Mobile and desktop operating systems are backing AI features into their software. And search, social media, and other cloud-based services are riding the AI wave.

But the software that allows the kind of AI that can hold natural-sounding conversations with you or generate pictures, videos, or even “music” from text-based prompts is still very expensive to run, relying on a lot of processing power. So it’s not surprising that some of the companies investing in this space are looking to recoup costs by charging subscriptions for “premium” features. But a Financial Times report indicating that Google is considering locking its Search Generative Experience (SGE) features behind a paywall still seems surprising for a company that’s traditionally made most of its money from advertising.

To be fair, Google already charges subscriptions for some premium versions of services that are otherwise free. For example, anyone can get 15GB of cloud storage from Google for free and use it for their Gmail, Google Drive, Google Photos, and other services. But Google One subscribers get additional storage (with plans ranging 100GB to 30TB). Higher priced tiers also get additional features like Google Calendar scheduling and advanced Google Photos editing features.

And Google One AI Premium subscribers who pay $20 per month get access to SGE features in Gmail and Google Docks, as well as access to the most advanced version of Google’s Gemini AI model.

But Google’s ad-supported search engine is the company’s bread and butter, and if Google decides to start charging for access to “premium” search features, that would be something very new. That said, the FT report says Google is “considering charging” for premium features, which means there’s still a decent chance that it’ll never happen.

Running resource-intensive AI-based assistant software is expensive, which explains why Microsoft charges for “Copilot Pro” features. Now Google is allegedly considering charging for AI search features. But would anyone pay?

OS 17.5 Beta 1 is out now, and it’s the first version of Apple’s iPhone operating system that lets users install apps downloaded from the web… but only in the EU, and only from developers that opt into Apple’s new terms (assuming they’re not rejected by EU regulators).

Amazon recently launched a Fire TV feature that lets you scan a QR code to use your phone as a virtual keyboard. But it’s been removed due to security concerns. It could return in the future though.

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 has new hidden features for using the mobile OS in desktop mode, including window management improvements that make it easier to move, resize, minimize , and close apps. Here’s what it looks like when enabled. But it’s unclear if or when Google will make this available by default. Right now it’s locked behind experimental flags that need to be enabled.

The “world’s smallest Steam Deck” is a Linux game system that pairs a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W with a tiny game controller and an even tinier display: a 640 x 480 screen that measures just 6mm (0.23″). It’s practically unplayable, but sure, why not?

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @liliputing_liliputing.com on Mastodon (or @[email protected]). You can also follow Liliputing on X and Facebook. We’re also on Bluesky now, but just barely.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.