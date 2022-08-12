Apple has long dominated the tablet space, but that hasn’t stopped companies from releasing hundreds of Android, Windows, or Chrome OS tablets in recent years. The JingPad A1 was supposed to be something different: it shipped with JingOS, a Linux-based operating system optimized for touchscreen input but capable of running full-fledged desktop apps.

At least that was the idea. But when Jingling, the company behind the tablet, began shipping units to customers last year, many found the software to too buggy for the general public and not as open as Linux enthusiasts would like. Eventually the company ran out of money, laid off staff, and did provide a way to replace the operating system with Android or something else (like Ubuntu Touch). While Liliputing has covered the rise and fall of Jingling, but we never actually got to spend any time with the JingPad A1 tablet itself. Now TechHut has put together a video documenting the highs and lows… with some hands-on demonstrations of wha the tablet could and could not do.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

The JingPad A1 generated a lot of buzz last year as tablet with a consumer-friendly Linux-based operating system. But the software wasn’t all it was cracked up to be and the company went belly up quickly. Here’s a great overview of what could have been great, and what went wrong. https://t.co/gmfdYgezfU — LinuxSmartphone (@LinuxSmartphone) August 12, 2022

The BitBlaze Titan BM15 is a Russian-made laptop powered by the Russian-made Baikal-M1 processor, and 1.5 GHz 8-core ARM Cortex-A57 chip with Mali-T628 graphics. While performance will likely be underwhelming, it’s designed for government. https://t.co/AEsCtpTzsq — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 12, 2022

AYN Odin Lite handheld Android game console with MediaTek Dimensity D900 processor has begun shipping to backers of last year’s Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. A new software update should also help with touch and joystick input. https://t.co/uYltdorNje — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 12, 2022

File Explorer tabs for everyone! (In the Windows Insider program running the latest Dev Channel build) https://t.co/g0cG2bxJF2 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 12, 2022

hey hey, the SDM845 kernel fork in @postmarketOS just got upgraded to 5.19 😎 Finally adding speaker support for the 6T and enabling the OnePlus 6 notification LED! Let me know if you’ve given it a spin More info here: https://t.co/CFoNwN8cjP pic.twitter.com/lCjgkhbuUN — caleb (@calebccff) August 8, 2022

