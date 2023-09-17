The iPhone 15 is Apple’s first smartphone to feature a USB-C port, which means you can use the same cable to charge the company’s new smartphones as you already use to power its most recent iPad tablets and MacBook laptops. But not all USB-C ports are created equal.

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro has a USB 3.x port with support for 10 Gbps data transfer speeds, while cheaper iPhone 15 models have USB 2.0 ports that top out at 480 Mbps. One thing you don’t need? A charger or cable that’s been certified as an MFI (Made for iPhone) accessory. While there had been some rumors that Apple would limit charging or data speeds for non-MFI accessories as a way to protect a valuable revenue source (hardware makers pay for certification), it looks like the company has decided not to do that.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

While early rumors had suggested the iPhone 15 would require MFI (Made for iPhone) certified accessories for full functionality, it turns out that’s not true. You can use any third-party cables, chargers, and other gear without worrying about charging power or data speed limits.

New devices that sure look like Fire TV Sticks showed up at the FCC website recently, and now there’s even more evidence that one could be an upgraded version of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max: The current-gen model is now “out of stock” at Amazon. A new Fire TV Stick 4K could also be coming soon (the current model was released in 2018, making it the oldest Fire TV device Amazon still sells).

OnePlus Pad Go will be the company’s second tablet, and it’s expected to be a cheaper model designed primarily for entertainment. But expect a 2.4K display, Dolby Atmos sound, and Android 13-based software.

AnandTech’s review of the upcoming Khadas Mind modular mini PC/laptop system paints a picture of a remarkable, well-designed device that largely delivers on its promise… but has a few odd quirks like a high price and no Thunderbolt ports.

Waveshare’s new $10 RP2040-PiZero is a dev board that looks like a Raspberry Pi Zero 2, but features the RP2040 microcontroller instead of a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor and USB-C ports instead of micro USB.

The Steam Deck ships with the Arch Linux-based SteamOS operating system, but it’s a full-fledged PC that can also run Windows or other software… including ReactOS, an open source OS aiming for compatibility with Windows apps.

Behind the scenes, @The_DarkFire__ has been working on bringing UEFI support to #ReactOS!

And here’s a surprise by him: With a PR, ReactOS running in Steam Deck!!!

Work in progress. For more information, see here: https://t.co/woLpr8PY6U pic.twitter.com/1DKQKJUXG2 — ReactOS (@reactos) September 13, 2023

It’s already possible to boot some smartphones like the PinePhone from a microSD card, allowing you to try custom ROMS or alternate Linux distributions. Now mobile Linux developer Caleb is demonstrating “a standard boot flow” that allows you to boot from a USB flash drive using u-boot and EFI. It’s still very much a work in progress.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on X (the app formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.