For the first few years of the global COVID-19 pandemic, there had been a chip shortage due to decreased supply and increased demand. Factories shut down toward the start of the pandemic, but demand for computers and other gadgets went up as people were told to stay at home for work and school.

Now the Wall Street Journal reports that that trend has reversed. There’s more supply than demand. Chip makers ramped up production just as PC and smartphone sales began to fall. And it could be a year or so before things level out. In the meantime, expect lots of sales as device makers try to clear out inventory.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

The good news is that you may be able to find a wide range of products on sale for significant discounts in the coming months. The less good news is that I get the feeling that while the chip shortage may be over for large companies like Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Apple, some smaller companies are still dealing with supply chain shortages – if you order a Purism Librem 5 Linux smartphone, for example, you’ll still have to wait 52 weeks for it to arrive.

The FOSDEM 2023 conference is scheduled for February 4 and 5 and the schedule includes talks about mobile and embedded topics including convergent camera apps for mobile Linux, bringing voice over LTE support to smartphones running free and open source operating systems, and more.

LG plans to show off a smartphone camera with a telephoto lens with optical zoom support for 4-9X zoom magnification (and any number in between).

This week’s updates include the latest on Ubuntu Touch, Nemo Mobile, Sailfish OS, and other Linux distros (and apps and features) for mobile phones.

Among other things, the update includes the latest look at a MNNT Pocket Reform handheld computer – under development for much of the year, the latest prototype includes aluminum case parts and custom keycaps. After testing of the prototype is completed, the tiny, open source, modular handheld computer will head to crowdfunding.

This new mini PC features a Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor with a 0.8 TOPS NPU, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of eMMC storage plus a microSD card slot, and a bunch of display interfaces as well as an Ethernet port and support for WiFI, Bluetooth, and optional support for 4G LTE.

