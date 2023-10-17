The original Apple Pencil that launched in 2015 can be charged with a Lightning cable. The 2nd-gen Apple Pencil came out as Apple was moving away from Lightning ports on iPads, so Apple added wireless charging and removed wireless charging.

Now Apple has unveiled a new Apple Pencil that’s the company’s first to charge via USB-C. But it’s not replacing the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil that sells for $129. Instead the new USB-C version is a cheaper alternative that’s priced at $79. Not only does it lack wireless charging support, but it’s also not pressure-sensitive and doesn’t have a double-tap-to-change-tools option.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Apple’s new $79 Apple Pencil is the cheapest yet, but while it has tilt sensitivity and a magnet for attaching to the side of iPads, it lacks pressure sensitivity or wireless charging. Instead there’s a hidden USB-C port for charging and pairing with iPads.

We’ve seen a number of eReaders, and eNote (tablets with pen support) featuring E Ink’s Kaleido 3 color display technology this year. But they’ve tended to have 10.3 inch or smaller screens. Now the first 13.3 inch models are on the way.

OpenWrt is a free and open source replacement for the firmware that comes with many wireless routers, and the latest release is the first stable

While the news about Mobian dropping support for the original PinePhone has received a fair amount of attention recently, there’s also some positive movement on the PinePhone front – like a set of scripts that makes it easy to record videos on a PinePhone.

update in more than a year. Among other things, it adds support for 200 new devices.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on X (the app formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.