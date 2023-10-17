The original Apple Pencil that launched in 2015 can be charged with a Lightning cable. The 2nd-gen Apple Pencil came out as Apple was moving away from Lightning ports on iPads, so Apple added wireless charging and removed wireless charging.
Now Apple has unveiled a new Apple Pencil that’s the company’s first to charge via USB-C. But it’s not replacing the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil that sells for $129. Instead the new USB-C version is a cheaper alternative that’s priced at $79. Not only does it lack wireless charging support, but it’s also not pressure-sensitive and doesn’t have a double-tap-to-change-tools option.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
Apple introduces new Apple Pencil, bringing more value and choice to the lineup [Apple]
Apple’s new $79 Apple Pencil is the cheapest yet, but while it has tilt sensitivity and a magnet for attaching to the side of iPads, it lacks pressure sensitivity or wireless charging. Instead there’s a hidden USB-C port for charging and pairing with iPads.
E-notes now support 13.3-inches with Kaleido 3 color e-paper [Good EReader]
We’ve seen a number of eReaders, and eNote (tablets with pen support) featuring E Ink’s Kaleido 3 color display technology this year. But they’ve tended to have 10.3 inch or smaller screens. Now the first 13.3 inch models are on the way.
OpenWrt 23.05.0 [OpenWrt]
OpenWrt is a free and open source replacement for the firmware that comes with many wireless routers, and the latest release is the first stable
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update [LinMob]
While the news about Mobian dropping support for the original PinePhone has received a fair amount of attention recently, there’s also some positive movement on the PinePhone front – like a set of scripts that makes it easy to record videos on a PinePhone.
update in more than a year. Among other things, it adds support for 200 new devices.
