Apple kicked off its 2023 World Wide Developer Conference with a few major announcements: its long-awaited Vision Pro augmented reality glasses are coming next year for $3,499. The new MacBook Air 15 is a slim, lightweight laptop with a bigger screen. And there’s finally a Mac Pro with Apple Silicon: it’s a $6,999+ workstation with the new Apple M2 Ultra processor.

But the keynote wasn’t all about hardware. Apple also introduced updates coming to iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and even AirPods. Among other things, the company wants to make Macs a more serious contender in the gaming space, and you may be able to use an iPhone as a replacement for a smart display.

In other recent tech news from around the web, we have more details about how Telly’s “free,” ad-supported dual-screen TV will work, Amazon is going all-in on the web app for its Luna cloud gaming services, details about the Tensor G3 chip that will power Google’s next-gen smartphones has allegedly leaked, and the company behind the KDE Slimbook laptop is working on a Fedora Slimbook that will ship with the open source GNU/Linux distribution.

Apple’s smartphones and tablets have been strong gaming platforms for years, but now that Macs are also Apple Silicon-powered the company is making a play for the PC gaming space and announcing a bunch of titles including Death Stranding are coming to Mac. There’s also a new Game Mode in macOS Sonoma that offers “smoother and more consistent frame rates, by ensuring games get the highest priority on the CPU and GPU” while reducing audio latency with AirPods and input latency with popular game controllers.

iOS 17 introduces StandBy, a feature that turns an iPhone into a smart dispaly when positioned horizontally while charging. It can display a clock, photos, widgets, or Live Activities.

Telly’s dual-screen, ad-supported TV runs an Android-based operating system and comes with a Google TV dongle that powers the actual viewing experience. I wonder how long it’ll take for someone to root/jailbreak it. The company also tries to prevent you from covering the ad screen by using it for settings, volume, inputs and other info you probably want to see.

Amazon pulls the plug on its Luna apps for Windows and Mac, shifts focus to the web app (which the company says most people were using anyway). That means the only native Luna app left is the Fire TV app (which also works on Android/Google TV).

Leaked Google Tensor G3 chip specs point to Pixel 8 featuring 1 x Cortex-X3, 4 x Cortex-A715, 4 x Cortex-A510 CPU cores, Mali-G715 graphics and AV1 encoding baked in plus an updated TPU and support for UFS 4.0 storage.

Fedora Slimbook is in the works: Spanish PC maker Slimbook is working wiht members of the Fedora Project on a laptop that will ship with the GNU/Linux distro pre-installed. It’s said to be “in the final stages of the project.

