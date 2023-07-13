Two months after announcing plans to give away a “free” 55 inch TV to folks willing to put a persistent adware/spyware system in their homes, Telly has begun shipping its TVs to folks who’ve signed up.

A second screen below the primary display is designed to show ads and other information. And while the system runs Android-based software (which opens the possibility of rooting it or making other changes), Telly’s terms of service are pretty strict. You have to agree to use it as your primary TV, provide Telly with a bunch of demographic data, and accept targeted ads. There are even sensors to detect how many people are watching at any time.

And if you violate those terms? Then your free TV is no longer free. The company says it could charge your credit card as much as $1,000.

I guess you get what you pay for. But at least Telly is being up front about its relationship with users. Other companies like Roku, Amazon, and Google have been increasingly stuffing targeted advertising into their smart TV software and that’s probably one of the reasons their hardware is relatively cheap. But it’s not free, and you don’t have to pay extra if you find a way to disable some or all ads.

DSReality is a Nintendo DS emulator that displays 3D graphics in an augmented reality view that floats in the air above your controller, using 3D models extracted from games. It looks pretty weird, but also kind of awesome. You should click through to watch the video, because it’s worth more than a thousand words in terms of describing what this actually looks like.

I’ve long advocated for the Kindle Paperwhite Kids as a better deal than the normal Kindle PW. But a recent change means that may not be true for new customers anymore: lockscreen ads are only disabled in kids mode.

More Framework Laptop 16 specs revealed: the upcoming modular, repairable, customizable laptop will have an 85W battery that should retain 80% capacity after 1,000 charge cycles, a 180W power adapter, and quad speakers including 2 x 1W tweeters and 2 x 2W woofers.

