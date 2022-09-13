Valve’s Steam Deck is a handheld gaming PC with a custom AMD processor featuring RDNA 2 graphics and a 7 inch touchscreen display sandwiched between game controllers and touchpads. But before the specs and design were finalized, Valve built a lot of different prototypes. And the company showed them off as part of a launch event for the Steam Deck in Asia.

