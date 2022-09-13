Valve’s Steam Deck is a handheld gaming PC with a custom AMD processor featuring RDNA 2 graphics and a 7 inch touchscreen display sandwiched between game controllers and touchpads. But before the specs and design were finalized, Valve built a lot of different prototypes. And the company showed them off as part of a launch event for the Steam Deck in Asia.

And here’s one of the booting… https://t.co/jhH6y6FCTO — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 13, 2022

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Windows Terminal Preview 1.16 brings support for themes, a new text rendering engine (which has been in testing for a while, but is now enabled by default), and other changes. https://t.co/DC5R04kJOP — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 13, 2022

The GMK NucBox 3 is a compact fanless desktop PC with an Intel Celeron J4125 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for $190. Unfortunately it looks like it wasn’t really designed for passive cooling, so don’t expect stellar performance. https://t.co/7iHggObLtz — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 13, 2022

Intel demonstrates 80 Gbps data transfer over Thunderbolt using dual Thunderbolt lanes, with both running at 40 Gbps for 2X the performance of a normal TB4 connection. USB4 v2.0 should also support 80 Gbps speeds. https://t.co/ZatTpAigQ6 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) September 13, 2022

Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (36/2022): An Update on GNOME Shell on mobile and more https://t.co/ejAeKgBjuv#PinePhone #Librem5 #PinePhonePro — LINux on MOBile (@linmobblog) September 11, 2022

