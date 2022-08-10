Valve’s Steam Deck is a handheld gaming computer that ships with a Linux-based operating system called Steam OS. But while most PC games are designed to run on Windows, many of them are also playable on the Steam Deck either because developers have ported them to the platform or because Valve’s Proton compatibility software allows them to run without modifications.

Half a year after the Steam Deck began shipping, there are more than 4,500 games that have been verified as playable on the Steam Deck.

Sure, there are plenty of games that aren’t (yet) supported, but that’s an awful lot of games. It rivals the number of games available for the Nintendo Switch, a console that’s been around for more than five years. And if you want to play more games, you can always try installing Windows on the Steam Deck.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

4,500 games have been marked Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck using the default Steam OS software, although the actual number of playable games is likely much higher. https://t.co/WZ6HOL6ILo — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 9, 2022

How to install, manage, and play games on a Steam Deck from the Epic Games Store, GOG, Origin, Ubisoft Connect, and other sources. https://t.co/g6HoQiuGST — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 9, 2022

Samsung’s new $280 Galaxy Watch5 and $450 Galaxy Watch5 Pro feature Exynos W920 chips, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage, IP68 water resistance, Wear OS software, WiFi, BT, NFC, and optional 4G LTE plus bigger batteries than the Watch 4, but no rotating bezel. https://t.co/wPHh7EAUiL pic.twitter.com/CbdpiElpD4 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 10, 2022

Google is bringing support for offline Google Maps navigation to Wear OS later this year, as well as updating the Play Storem, adding support for Soundcloud and Deezer apps, and tweaking the UI. https://t.co/7RWPaPraoZ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 10, 2022

Oppo Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro launch in China, with Snapdragon Wear 5100 chip, 4-5 days battery life, 1GB RAM, 32GB storage, and 5ATM water resistance. No word on if or when they’ll be available globally. https://t.co/zOx2finpE0 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 10, 2022

Microsoft’s ARM64EC allows developers to mix ARM and x64 code in the same process, making it easier to port existing x64 apps to run on Windows 11 PCs with ARM processors. https://t.co/eP4kEbjsLa — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 10, 2022

Microsoft has open source 1500+ 3D emoji, releasing them on GitHub and Figma. https://t.co/yUDthNiwh9 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 10, 2022

Chrome OS 106 will bring support for diacritic typing (entering characters with accent marks above a letter). https://t.co/Xr9agVRWOr — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 10, 2022

Amazon appears to be working on a 3rd-gen Fire TV Cube media streamer with hands-free Alexa support. It would be the first update since 2019, although that older model is still Amazon’s highest performance streaming device. https://t.co/qImpOVJi37 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 8, 2022

