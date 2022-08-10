Valve’s Steam Deck is a handheld gaming computer that ships with a Linux-based operating system called Steam OS. But while most PC games are designed to run on Windows, many of them are also playable on the Steam Deck either because developers have ported them to the platform or because Valve’s Proton compatibility software allows them to run without modifications.

Half a year after the Steam Deck began shipping, there are more than 4,500 games that have been verified as playable on the Steam Deck.

Sure, there are plenty of games that aren’t (yet) supported, but that’s an awful lot of games. It rivals the number of games available for the Nintendo Switch, a console that’s been around for more than five years. And if you want to play more games, you can always try installing Windows on the Steam Deck.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

