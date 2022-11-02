Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

It’s been six years since Sony released the PlayStation VR accessory, bringing support for virtual reality games to PlayStation game consoles. At the time its $399 price tag was very competitive, and its specs weren’t too bad by 2016 standards.

Now Sony is getting ready to launch a 2nd-gen model featuring a higher-quality display and more comfortable design. The price though? That’s a lot less competitive than it used to be. Not only is the Sony PlayStation VR2 going to cost $150 more than the first-gen model (inflation is a thing, after all), but it will be competing with cheaper hardware from competitors.

Sony PlayStation VR2 launches Feb 22, 2023 for $550 with slimmer, lighter design, displays with 2000 x 2040px per eye, and up to 120 Hz refresh rates. The new add-on is more expensive than a PS5 console, and costs $150 more than the 2016 PS VR. https://t.co/dauUeYc4t5 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 2, 2022

This tiny RISC-V computer has an Allwinner D1s processor module and a carrier board with dual 40-pin headers and two USB Type-C ports. It sells for under $20 and is designed for students, but documentation is all in Chinese. https://t.co/SQ2TMo7K0m — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 2, 2022

Benchmarks show that laptops with AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HX processor don’t always outperform models with the cheaper Ryzen 7 6800H, most likely due to insufficient cooling. Maybe mini PCs with the same chips would fare differently? https://t.co/2TYXutHPE8 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 2, 2022

Google is killing Hangouts on the web, effective today. Users will be redirected to Chat on the web and all your messaging data should be migrated from Hangouts to Chat automatically, but Google’s messaging strategy is still an incomprehensible mess. https://t.co/HIASn3nxqK — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 1, 2022

CLEARink, which demonstrated sunlight readable, color ePaper displays a few years ago has been pretty quiet lately. But now the CEO is showing off a 9.7 inch, 454 ppi blakc and white display with support for 30 fps video playback. https://t.co/fiPLeJRF7z — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 1, 2022

This USB-C hub/dock also has an M.2 slot for an SSD and works as a 15W wireless charger for phones or other gadgets. Expected to ship in February and sell for $96, it’s on Kickstarter now with crowdfunding prices starting at $59. https://t.co/23ckWK9KAk — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 1, 2022

The MYIR MYC-JX8MMA7 is a system-on-a-module with an NXP https://t.co/udKivN6D2R 8M Mini quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor and an AMD Xilinux XC7a25T Artix-7 FPGA, 2GB RAM, 8GB storage, and a bunch of other features. Priced at $109 and up. https://t.co/lGQZNuTCE0 pic.twitter.com/1CvFzt0RG4 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 1, 2022

This new platform driver could bring better Linux support for AMD-powered OneXPlayer handheld gaming PCs, with support for reading and controlling fan speed on those devices. https://t.co/c4ap6AyZQ6 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 31, 2022

An upcoming module for the MNT Reform (and Pocket Reform) open hardware laptops will let you use NXP’s quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 chip. https://t.co/zwP4FgerrS — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 28, 2022

