Apple has made fitness features a key selling point for its Apple Watch products since day one. And over time the company has added new fitness features to some models. But one recent feature is causing a bit of a headache.
In October the US Internal Trade Commission ruled that Apple’s system for monitoring a user’s blood oxygen levels infringed on a patent held by Masimo, a medical technology company. The ITC gave Apple two months to either pay Masimo for a license or appeal the decision to the Biden administration, and Apple has gone the latter route… but a deadline is fast approaching, and Apple has made plans to stop selling some recent Apple Watch models next week, at least until a decision is made on that appeal.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
Apple to halt US sales of Series 9, Ultra 2 smartwatches over patent dispute [Reuters]
Apple will “pause sales” of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in the US due to an International Trade Commission order in a dispute over the tech used for blood oxygen monitoring. The company is asking the Biden administration to overrule the decision.
Framework Laptop 16 Deep Dive – Liquid Metal [Framework]
Framework describes how the upcoming Framework 16 modular laptop with a Ryzen 7040HS series 45-watt processor uses liquid metal, along with dual fans and a vapor chamber to keep the chip cool.
Google gives Stadia controllers more time to switch to Bluetooth [The Verge]
After shutting down its Stadia game streaming service, Google released a tool that lets you turn a Stadia Controller into a standard Bluetooth controller. Originally the tool was only going to work until Dec 31, 2023, but it’s been extended through 2024.
postmarketOS v23.12 [postmarketOS]
postmarketOS v23.12 brings a number of updates to this mobile Linux distro for smartphones and tablets, including support for Gnome Shell on Mobile 45 and new versions of Phosh, Plasma, and Sxmo, as well as an improved upgrade process.
In your previous post on the subject, you indicated that Google’s tool would only be available through 2023, not that it had been programmed to stop functioning then — another warning from Google not to buy its products!
Well, it’s a web-based tool hosted on a Google website, so once they stop making it available, there’s no other way for it to work.
the fact that the tool to switch a Stadia controller to Bluetooth has a TIME LIMIT!!! is the most ass-backwards way to do something that only Google could achieve. It’s honestly impressive I couldn’t even think of anything more stupid if I tried. Maybe it needs to connect to the cloud to update or something but like why can’t it just be updated using an .exe and the USB-C port?