Thanks to falling demand for PCs and increased competition from rival chip makers, it looks like Intel may be planning to layoff thousands of employees soon. In addition to the introducing the new Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 today, Microsoft has unveiled a Surface Studio 2+ for creative professionals… but it’s a kind of weird upgrade with a processor that’s nearly two years old. And secure messaging service Signal is going all-in on that security thing, and dropping support for SMS and MMS messaging since there’s no way to encrypt those messages.

Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ is a touchscreen & pen all-in-one desktop with an adjustable display, a 35-watt Intel Core i7-11370H processor, and NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics. Odd choices for a PC that starts at $4299. https://t.co/Q9fxsPqqn9? — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 12, 2022

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Apple Music and Apple TV are coming to Windows via the Microsoft Store, Microsoft is adding iCloud photos support to the Win11 Photos app, as well as previewing other other new features including a screen recorder and tabbed File Explorer. https://t.co/4nfpfKjIb7 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 12, 2022

Report: Intel may eliminate thousands of jobs in response to falling PC shipments and increased competition from rivals including AMD, both of which have led to reduced demand (and sales) of Intel’s PC chips. https://t.co/2zePN9XQg7 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 12, 2022

The upcoming Android 12L update for the Surface Duo will give Microsoft’s dual-screen Android phones a more Windows 11-style design, with settings, notifications, and other UI tweaks. Coming to the Duo and Duo 2 later this year. https://t.co/ztEcsAMvfm — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 12, 2022

For the past decade, secure messaging app Signal has also let you use the app to send (non-secure) SMS and MMS messages. But now Signal is phasing out SMS support SMS messaging from its Android app so that every message sent in-app is encrypted. https://t.co/lmOtTuY1BZ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 12, 2022

Google says Pixel users on the Google Fi network will have mobile data encrypted for privacy and security starting today. This applies to Pixel 4 or later devices running Android 12 or newer. Fi VPN is still optional for WiFi. https://t.co/PFow6fPajI — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 12, 2022

The Pixel 7 will be the first Android phone to support dual eSIM! I’ve been tracking this feature (called eSIM MEP) for a while now, and I’ve been wondering when Google would enable it on a device. https://t.co/0XCMnsXpfi — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 12, 2022

Early Pixel Watch reviews are in and it looks like Google may have nailed the design, although battery life leaves something to be desired and Google is only promising 3 years of OS updates. https://t.co/docd2bbpU1 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 12, 2022

According to @MaxWinebach and a user on Telegram (snarkyalyx), there’s no bootloader unlock option on the Pixel Watch. The trend of Wear OS watches being closed off continues😥 pic.twitter.com/ciu2cc6Je3 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 12, 2022

TWRP 3.7.0 custom recovery for Android devices has been released with official support for Android 12/12L, a bunch of bug fixes, and new features including support for android 12 encryption. Android 13 development is now underway. https://t.co/o3dVnBUTOw — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 12, 2022

SimplyNUC’s Post Oak and Red Oak motherboards are 4.6″ x 4.4″ x 2″ mini PCs with AMD Ryzen Embedded processors, dual SODIMM slots, and an M.2 slot for PCIe NVMe storage. Starting prices range from $324 to $659. https://t.co/tjehvs9jyQ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 12, 2022

Roku is expanding into smart home territory with a series of smart lights, cameras, and plugs that are compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa… and are basically Roku-branded gear from Wyze, as @davezatz reported a few days ago. https://t.co/VoU3L7weCY — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 12, 2022

