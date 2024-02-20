Secure communication platform Signal offers end-to-end encryption to help ensure that nobody can read your messages without permission. But up until recently the app hasn’t exactly offered anonymity to folks using it to communicate with one another: because your account has always been tied to a phone number.

Now the company has announced it will let soon let users connect with usernames while keeping their phone numbers hidden.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Mozilla’s latest update to the Firefox web browser makes it easier to find recently visited websites and Asus has unveiled a bunch of new laptops with the latest AMD and Intel processors.

Signal, a messaging app known for its focus on private and secure communications, has always tied a user’s account to their phone number. But now the company has announced that phone numbers will no longer be visible by default and you can create a username that lets you connect with others without giving out your phone number. The new features are currently in beta, but “will be rolling out to everyone in the coming weeks.”

Asus is refreshing its Vivobook S line of mainstream laptops with OLED displays. New AMD-powered models come with a choice of AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, Ryzen 7 8845HS, or Ryzen 9 8945HS processors and screen sizes ranging from 14 inches to 16 inches.

These Intel-powered models come with similar display options, but feature Intel Core Ultra 5, Ultra 7, or Ultra 9 processors and feature Thunderbolt 4 certified ports (the AMD models also have 40 Gbps USB4 ports, but they don’t have Thunderbolt certification).

Firefox 123.0 adds a search function for the Firefox View screen, allowing you to search all tabs in each subsection including Recent Browsing, Open Tabs, Recently Closed Tabs, Tabs from other Devices, or History. Note that you cannot currently search the contents of those web pages, but it will let you search for tabs by name, which can come in handy if you’ve got a long list.

