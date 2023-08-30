The company making some of the most powerful RISC-V processors is previewing its next-gen chips. The latest thing killed by Google is a monthly smartphone + services subscription that was launched less than two years ago (which means it’s ending just before subscribers would have been eligible for a free phone upgrade). And the makers of the Analogue Pocket handheld game console are launching a new model that… glows in the dark.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

RISC-V chip designer SiFive previews upcoming P870 series CPU cores with speeds up to 3 GHz, shared L2 cache, and support for heterogenous architecture (they can be paired with lower-performance cores).

Google is killing its Pixel Pass subscription less than 2 years after launch. The plan bundled a phone with YouTube Premium, Google One (200GB), Google Play Pass, and the promise of a new phone every 2 years for monthly fees ranging from $45 to $55. But nobody will get that upgrade now.

The standard Analogue Pocket handheld game console with support for retro console cartridges is out of stock. But a new Glow in the Dark Edition goes on sale Sep 1 and begins shipping Sep 5. At $250, it’s $30 more than the non-glow model.

The SimplyNUC Onyx mini PC with 13th-gen Intel Raptor Lake-H processor options that Liliputing reported on last week is now available for pre-order for $699 and up. Prices start at $999 for a Core i9-13900H model, one of the first 4×4 mini PCs with a Core i9 chip.

Taiwanese website TechNews reported recently that Asus is scaling back its smartphone business and that the Zenfone 10 will be the last in the series, with the company consolidating its smartphone efforts behind the ROG Phone line moving forward. But after the news got repeated by many tech news sites, Asus issued a brief response stating that the rumor is untrue – that the Zenfone 10 won’t be the last in the series, and that the company does plan to continue both the Zenfone and ROG Phone line

A private equity firm called Veritas Capital has reportedly made an offer to by BlackBerry, a company that was once a leader in the smartphone space, but which exited that space several years ago and now focuses on automotive and security software.

Looks like the TJD T101 handheld gaming PC (the one with a 10.1 inch display, Ryzen 7840U chip and Fisher Price-like color scheme) may be a real thing: the company has posted a brief video showing real-world game play.

