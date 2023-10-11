Over the past year we’ve seen Chinese PC makers including Topton and AOOSTAR selling a mini PC that’s clearly designed for use as a file storage server. Not only does it have two M.2 2280 slots for solid state storage, but there’s also room for two 3.5 inch hard drives or SSDs.

The first models to ship were powered by AMD Athlon 300U chips and sell for less than $200, while later models came with the significantly higher-performance AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, and currently go for around $335 and up. But it looks like a new model may be on the way: AOOSTAR says it’s going to use the same design for an upcoming model powered by an Intel N100 Alder Lake-N processor.

AOOSTAR hasn’t announced a release date or how much the new system will cost. But odds are that this new model will be closer in price to the Athlon 300U version, while offering better single-core performance and much better multi-core performance. Since the N100 is also a more energy-efficient processor, operating costs should be slightly lower if you’re running the system 24/7.

The Ryzen 5 5500U chip does offer substantially better performance than either of the other processors, but it might be overkill if you’re primarily looking to use the computer as a network-attached storage (NAS) device.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

AOOSTAR is planning to release a new version of its mini PC/DIY NAS with support for two 3.5″ hard drives. Instead of a Ryzen 5 5500U chip, the new version has a 6-15 watt Intel Processor N100 Alder Lake-N chip.

SiFive introduces Performance P870 processor core and Intelligence X390 NPU

RISC-V chip designer SiFive says the new Performance P870 processor core delivers up to 50% more single-threaded performance than the previous-gen P670 in at least some tasks. It’s a 6-wide out-of-order processor core that can be configured on chips with a cluster of between 4 and 32 cores and paired with the company’s new Intelligence X390 neural processing unit (NPU) for hardware-accelerated AI workloads.

Raspberry Pi OS “Bookworm” is now available, based on the latest version of the Debian GNU/Linux operating system. Among other things, the new OS uses Wayland rather than X11 for graphics and Pipewire rather than ALSA for sound.

Microsoft introduces Canary channel builds of Windows Terminal, for testing bleeding edge (and possibly unstable) new features before they’re more widely available.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on X (the app formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.