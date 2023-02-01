Chromebooks have grown in popularity over the past decade in part because they’re easy to use and tend to offer decent performance even if you opt for a cheap model with low-power hardware. But a big part of the reason there are so many Chromebooks these days is that they’ve made inroads with education and business customers who take advantage of Google’s enterprise features to manage group of Chromebooks for students or employees.

Now there’s a way to hack those Chromebooks so that you can install apps, visit sites, or perform other actions that might be prohibited by your network administrator, thanks to a new exploit called SH1MMER.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

This could allow students, workers, or anyone who picks up a used laptop that wasn’t properly removed from an enterprise-managed fleet to gain more control over their Chromebooks. You can install apps or browser extensions, be free from any spyware loaded by your school or employer, and generally use the Chromebook as if it were a personal computer.

Just keep in mind that unenrolling your school-issued Chromebook from your school’s management could get you in hot water. Also keep in mind that the hack works because of a security vulnerability that Google is likely to patch in the future. So SH1MMER may not work forever.

This single-board computer features an octa-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, ARM Mali-G52 MP1 graphics, support for up to three camera modules, HDMI 1.4 output, Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi, and Bluetooth.

Fairphone has a track record for offering software and security updates for its phones for many years. But they don’t come quickly. The Fairphone 4 shipped with Android 11 when it launched in 2021. Fairphone will begin its Android 12 rollout Feb 1st, 2023.

ASRock is one of the first companies to launch mini PCs with 28-watt Intel Raptor Lake-P processors, and the reviews are starting to roll out. Expect significant CPU & GPU performance upgrades over Alder lake-P, plus optional support for ECC RAM (if you’re willing to sacrifice some performance for error-correcting memory).

Ubuntu Touch is now available for the PinePhone Pro (unofficially), Plasma Mobile received a bunch of bug fixes over the past few months and some apps including the PlasmaTube YouTube client and Spacebar SMS/MMS app have been redesigned or updated.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook, and keep up with the latest open source mobile news by following LinuxSmartphones on Twitter and Facebook.