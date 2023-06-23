Kobo and Amazon may be some of the biggest players in the eReader space, but while the companies have been producing E Ink devices focused on reading for years, they’re both relative newcomers to the E Ink tablet space… and it shows in the number of things that you couldn’t do with pen and tablet when the Kobo Elipsa and Amazon Kindle Scribe first launched.

But the nice thing about this kind of hardware is that it runs software… which means it can get more useful over time via software updates. Amazon recently released a Kindle Scribe update that adds support for converting handwriting to printed text. And now Kobo is rolling out an update that brings support for searching handwritten notes, drafting notes with new templates, drawing shapes, and using a new Lasso tool to select content to move, delete, copy, resize, or convert to text.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

The latest Kobo eReader firmware update brings support for searching handwritten notes on Kobo Elipsa models, as well as new notebook templates including musical sheet and calligraphy.

Last week Microsoft rolled out a Windows 11 Dev Channel build that removed a bunch of File Explorer Folder Options. The move didn’t go over well and Microsoft has rolled back that change in the most recent build.

Intel will launch its first PC chips to use the Core and Core Ultra branding instead of Core i3/i5/i7 later this year… but the 2023 lineup is going to be messy, as some high-end Raptor Lake Refresh chips will still have Core i7 branding.

The iFixit Asus ROG Ally teardown shows it’s a pretty modular, repairable device that’s easier to disassemble and repair than a Steam Deck (although the screen is hard to remove and Asus hasn’t promised to sell spare parts like Valve does).

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook, and keep up with the latest open source mobile news by following LinuxSmartphones on Twitter and Facebook.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.