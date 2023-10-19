SD Express cards are removable storage cards that can fit in the same slot as other SD or microSD cards. But thanks to support for PCIe and NVMe interfaces, they can offer much higher data transfer speeds.
And now the SD Association has unveiled a new version of the SD specification which doubles the top speed of microSD Express cards, from 985MB/s to 1,969MB/s (or nearly 2MB/s if you care to round up). Full-sized SD cards support even higher speeds up to 4GB/s, but who has room for a postage stamp-sized card these days?
microSD Express Doubles Speeds, New SD Express Speed Classes Introduced [Press release]
The SD 9.1 specification brings support for microSD Express cards with speeds up to 2GB/s, or twice the previous top speed introduced in the SD 9.1 spec. It does this via a PCIe Gen4 x1 lane. The SD Association has also unveiled four new SD Express classes with minimum speeds ranging from 150 MB/s to 600 MB/s. You can find more details in the SD Association’s press release or white paper.
AMD Introduces New AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series Processors and Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series Processors for the Ultimate Workstation [AMD]
AMD’s new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 chips are 350W desktop processors with consumer models offering up to 64 cores, 128 threads, and 320MB total cache and “Pro” models with up to 96 cores, 192 threads, and 480MB cache.
AMD Threadripper PRO 7000 Series
|Processor
|Cores/Threads
|Boost/Base Frequency
|Total
Cache
|TDP
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX
|96 / 192
|Up to 5.1 / 2.5 GHz
|480MB
|350W
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7985WX
|64 / 128
|Up to 5.1 / 3.2 GHz
|320MB
|350W
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7975WX
|32 / 64
|Up to 5.3 / 4.0 GHz
|160MB
|350W
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7965WX
|24 / 48
|Up to 5.3 / 4.2 GHz
|152MB
|350W
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7955WX
|16 / 32
|Up to 5.3 / 4.5 GHz
|80MB
|350W
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7945WX
|12 / 24
|Up to 5.3 / 4.7 GHz
|76MB
|350W
AMD Threadripper 7000 Series
|Processor
|Cores/Threads
|Boost/Base
Frequency
|Total
Cache
|TDP
|SEP
(USD)
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X
|64 / 128
|Up to 5.1 / 3.2 GHz
|320MB
|350W
|$4,999
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7970X
|32 / 64
|Up to 5.3 / 4.0 GHz
|160MB
|350W
|$2,499
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7960X
|24 / 48
|Up to 5.3 / 4.2 GHz
|152MB
|350W
|$1,499
From your phone to the TV, get a taste of the latest YouTube updates [YouTube]
YouTube is rolling out a bunch of new features for its mobile, TV, and desktop apps, including tap-for-2X fast forwarding, lock your screen to avoid accidental taps interrupting playback, search for a song by humming or singing, and more.
Rugged fanless Alder Lake-N mini PC features 6x RS232/422/485 ports, dual 2.5GbE, dual HDMI [CNX Software]
This fanless mini PC is designed for industrial applications and includes some ports consumers probably don’t need. But with dual 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, two HDMI ports, and up to an Intel Core i3-N305 processor, it looks like a versatile little machine.
