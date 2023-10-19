SD Express cards are removable storage cards that can fit in the same slot as other SD or microSD cards. But thanks to support for PCIe and NVMe interfaces, they can offer much higher data transfer speeds.

And now the SD Association has unveiled a new version of the SD specification which doubles the top speed of microSD Express cards, from 985MB/s to 1,969MB/s (or nearly 2MB/s if you care to round up). Full-sized SD cards support even higher speeds up to 4GB/s, but who has room for a postage stamp-sized card these days?

The SD 9.1 specification brings support for microSD Express cards with speeds up to 2GB/s, or twice the previous top speed introduced in the SD 9.1 spec. It does this via a PCIe Gen4 x1 lane. The SD Association has also unveiled four new SD Express classes with minimum speeds ranging from 150 MB/s to 600 MB/s. You can find more details in the SD Association’s press release or white paper.

AMD’s new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 chips are 350W desktop processors with consumer models offering up to 64 cores, 128 threads, and 320MB total cache and “Pro” models with up to 96 cores, 192 threads, and 480MB cache.

AMD Threadripper PRO 7000 Series

Processor Cores/Threads Boost/Base Frequency Total

Cache TDP AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7995WX 96 / 192 Up to 5.1 / 2.5 GHz 480MB 350W AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7985WX 64 / 128 Up to 5.1 / 3.2 GHz 320MB 350W AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7975WX 32 / 64 Up to 5.3 / 4.0 GHz 160MB 350W AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7965WX 24 / 48 Up to 5.3 / 4.2 GHz 152MB 350W AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7955WX 16 / 32 Up to 5.3 / 4.5 GHz 80MB 350W AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7945WX 12 / 24 Up to 5.3 / 4.7 GHz 76MB 350W

AMD Threadripper 7000 Series

Processor Cores/Threads Boost/Base

Frequency Total

Cache TDP SEP

(USD) AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X 64 / 128 Up to 5.1 / 3.2 GHz 320MB 350W $4,999 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7970X 32 / 64 Up to 5.3 / 4.0 GHz 160MB 350W $2,499 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7960X 24 / 48 Up to 5.3 / 4.2 GHz 152MB 350W $1,499

YouTube is rolling out a bunch of new features for its mobile, TV, and desktop apps, including tap-for-2X fast forwarding, lock your screen to avoid accidental taps interrupting playback, search for a song by humming or singing, and more.

This fanless mini PC is designed for industrial applications and includes some ports consumers probably don’t need. But with dual 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, two HDMI ports, and up to an Intel Core i3-N305 processor, it looks like a versatile little machine.

