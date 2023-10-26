Samsung has unveiled a new Temporary Cloud Backup feature for Galaxy S and Z series smartphones running One UI 6 that should make it a lot easier to backup and restore data when repairing or switching phones.
Basically it offers unlimited cloud storage for your files… for a limited time. You can take up as much space as you need, but individual files cannot be larger than 100GB. But that should be more than enough space to store all the photos, videos, and other important files on your phone, making it easy to pick up where you left of when you set up your next device.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
A secure and convenient way to keep hold of important data [Samsung]
The services is rolling out for Galaxy S and Z series smartphones in South Korea first, but could eventually roll out to additional devices in other regions. Keep in mind that this is a temporary backup solution, not a permanent file storage or sharing system. Files will be deleted after 30 days, and files are secured by 2-factor authentication.
Introducing SteamVR 2.0 [Steam]
Valve launches SteamVR 2.0 with “most of the current features of Steam and Steam Deck,” updated keyboard, integration of Steam Chat and Voice Chat, and an improved store as well as a bunch of bug fixes and performance improvements.
Xiaomi’s HyperOS brings its entire ecosystem experience under one branding [Android Authority]
Xiaomi is replacing its MIUI software with HyperOS, starting with a new crop of products including the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro smartphones. The phone version is based on Android 14, but HyperOS versions for other smart devices are on the way.
Xreal’s $399 Air 2 augmented reality glasses are now available to pre-order [Engadget]
Xreal Air 2 and Air 2 Pro augmented reality glasses with 1080p, 120 Hz, 500-nit micro OLED displays and a thinner, lighter design than the previous-gen. Prices start at $399 or $449 for the Pro model with electrochromic dimming.
I got a news flash for you: Cloud Services are not needed with a micro sd card. Yes, there are some Samsung phones which still have micro sd cards. Paying over $600 for a phone and not having a headphone jack or card storage is a waste of money!
Corporations and governments won’t have it any other way.
All your phone data belongs to Samsung