Samsung’s newest Galaxy Z foldable phones are up for pre-order. Prices start at about $1000 for the Galaxy Z Flip5 and $1800 for the Galaxy Z Fold5, although various retailers are offering free storage upgrades, gift cards, or other perks to sweeten the deal before the phones are generally available on August 11.

Meanwhile, I just keep finding myself thinking “they’re on the fifth-generation of these things, and foldable displays still haven’t gotten any cheaper?”

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Following months of leaks, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold5, with a faster processor and improved hinge and the Galaxy Z Flip5, with bigger interior and cover displays. Pre-orders begin today, general availability August 11.

AMD has released microcode patches to protect Epyc 7002 Rome server chips against the newly discovered Zenbleed vulnerability, but patches for consumer chips with Zen 2 CPU cores won’t be ready until later this year.

Google Play Games Beta for Windows now lets users play “hundreds” of Android games on a PC, is available in over 120 regions, and now supports keyboard remapping.

Debian has adopted RISCV64 as an official architecture, but it’s still early days for the popular GNU/Linux distribution’s RISCV builds. Only a limited set of unstable and experimental packages are available so far.

