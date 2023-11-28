Google is ending support for two of its key Android apps on devices running older versions of Android… sort of. Starting early next year the latest versions of the Google Chrome and Google Calendar apps will require Android 8.0 or newer.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t use Chrome or Google Calendar on phones running Android 7.1 or earlier. It just means you won’t be able to run the latest versions of those apps… which could mean losing out on new features, security updates, and other improvements.

In other recent tech news from around the web, a PC maker is thinking about putting a chip designed for cheap gaming handhelds into a cheap mini gaming PC, details about Intel’s upcoming Meteor Lake processors (and some of the laptops that will use them) continue to leak, and so far it looks like Google’s upcoming feature that lets you use Pixel phones as webcams for a PC is kind of half-baked (but hopefully that could change by the time the feature is available to the public).

The AMD Ryzen Z1 processor with Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA 3 graphics was developed for handheld gaming PCs, but at least one company has built a mini desktop PC with the chip. Here’s a look at a prototype (with benchmarks).

Intel hasn’t officially unveiled its 14th-gen “Meteor Lake” processors yet, but details continue to leak… and now HP has accidentally posted the specs for upcoming Spectre X360 14″ convertible laptops with Meteor Lake chips a bit prematurely.

Early next year Google plans to drop support for older versions of Android for two key apps: Google Calendar and the Chrome web browsers. Starting with Chrome 120, users will need Android 8.0 or later to run the latest version.

The Android 14 webcam feature makes my $1,000 Pixel 8 Pro look like a cheap camera [Android Central]

An update to Android 14 is set to bring support for using supported phones (like Pixel devices) as USB webcams for a laptop or desktop computer. But so far the feature seems a little half-baked, with low-quality imagery compared to 3rd-party software.

Presonus has announced that a public beta of Studio One 6.5 is now available for Linux, marking the first time this digital audio workstation has offered Linux support. It joins Reaper, Tracktion, Bitwig and FOSS solutions like Ardour, and Audacity.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on X (the app formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.