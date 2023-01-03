RISC-V is an open, royalty-free chip architecture positioned as an alternative to the ARM and x86 chips that dominate the PC, mobile, server, and embedded spaces. And it’s been picking up steam in recent years.

But a chip is only as good as the software that can run on it. So it’s interesting to see that Google is planning to bring full support for RISC-V chips to Android in the coming years, which could pave the way for RISC-V phones, tablets, smartwatches, set-top-boxes, or automotive systems, among other things.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

There’s already some initial Android Open Source Project code for RISC-V architecture, but graphics, networking, and a whole bunch of other basic features are still under development.

Verizon shut down its 3G network at the end of 2022, effectively bringing an end to 3G in the US (AT&T and T-Mobile had already shut down their networks earlier in the year).

NVIDIA is bringing RTX 4080 graphics to its GeForce Now cloud gaming platform with higher performance, lower latency, and up to 240 Hz resolutions. Requires an Ultimate membership – RTX 3080 members get a free upgrade. New members can sign up for $20 per month or $100 for six months.

This hands-on video allegedly shows the upcoming Google Pixel 7a with a Pixel 7-style design, dual rear cameras, a hole-punch front-facing camera, and a 90 Hz display.

Pixel 7a hands on by a Vietnamese person on Facebook, can confirm 90Hz is therehttps://t.co/YhuCl7kfpe pic.twitter.com/qViNpbWS1E — No name (@chunvn8888) January 3, 2023

