Reddit is one of the world’s most popular websites… but for years many of the folks reading and participating in discussions on Reddit have relied on third-party apps that offer a different user interface, advanced features, accessibility features, and/or an ad-free experience.

Now many of the developers of those apps have announced they’ll be shutting down on June 30th. That’s because Reddit recently announced it was going to begin charging for access to the API used by these apps… which would be fine, except many developers say that they weren’t given enough advance notice to plan accordingly, and the prices Reddit plans to charge are untenable.

This story has been picking up steam on Reddit and other corners of the internet in recent weeks, and many of the biggest subreddits (or communities) on Reddit have announced plans to go dark for 48 hours in protest, starting June 12th.

But that may not be soon enough for developers of some of the most popular third-party Reddit clients. The developer of Apollo has written a lengthy explanation of what led to the decision to shut down. But the developers of other apps including Reddit is Fun and Sync for Reddit say they’re also closing up shop before Reddit’s new API pricing kicks in.

This could be the end of all third-party Reddit apps. Maybe Reddit was trying to milk more money out of these apps. Or maybe the plan was to force them to shut down. But it’s the users who are caught in the crossfire.

Here’s a roundup of recent news from around the web.

Developers of several popular third-party Reddit apps including Apollo and Reddit is Fun say they’ll shut down June 30th due to Reddit’s API changes. They say it would cost millions of dollars to continue to operate their apps.

Android 14 Beta 3 is here, and it brings “platform stability,” meaning it’s pretty much what the final version will look like, although there may be some bug fixes between now and then. It also brings customizable lock screen clock color & sizes. As usual, Mishaal Rahman also dug in and found a bunch of other small changes that Google didn’t mention in its announcement.

postmarketOS v23.06 is the latest version of the Alpine Linux-based operating system, with support for 31 devices (mostly phones and tablets. It’s the first stable build with a GNOME Mobile option, as well as Phosh, KDE Plasma, and Sxmo.

