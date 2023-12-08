The MNT Pocket Reform is the latest in a lien of open hardware products from MNT, the team that brought MNT Reform into the world a few years ago. As the name suggests, the new model is much smaller, but it still keeps the ethos of open source software and hardware and a modular, customizable design.

When MNT launched a crowdfunding campaign for the Pocket Reform earlier this year, the goal was to begin shipping hardware to backers by October, 2023. That didn’t happen, but founder Lukas Hartmann says the team is making progress, and most (but not all) things are already working as expected.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

The MNT Pocket Reform is an upcoming mini-laptop with a 7 inch display and a modular design that will allow it to support different processors, among other things. The original estimated ship date has come and gone, but the developers are making progress on finalizing the hardware, bringing it one step closer to release. This summer the team also decided to add a headphone jack to the mini-laptop (the original plans omitted that port).

Next-gen Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop (probably a new G14 model with a 14 inch display) will make its debut on January 8, during CES 2024.

Google Chrome 120 brings experimental support for a Read Aloud mode for speech-to-text, support for sharing passwords saved to Chrome’s password manager, and more.

Raspberry Pi releases two new specs for add-ons, one for the FFC connector for the PCIe interface, and another for HAT+ boards like the upcoming M.2 HAT+ that lets you add an SSD to a Raspberry Pi 5.

Here’s a little smart TV scoop: TP Vision, the company that makes Philips smart TVs for much of the world, plans to launch a new smart TV OS next month.

Updating the GPU kernel driver appears to bring significant performance improvements for games including Fortnite and Genshin Impact. The Tensor G3 still isn’t in the same league as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but it’s better for gaming than it was last week.

Benchmarks show that the 2023 version of Walmart’s cheap Onn Streaming Stick (with 1080p support and Google TV software) is much faster than the 2021 model. But the new Onn 4K box is SLOWER than its predecessor.

